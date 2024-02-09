Media Chael Sonnen on how "the show moves on" and DDP shouldn't be allowed to dictate his division

Unheralded Truth

Unheralded Truth

Brown Belt
Platinum Member
Joined
May 14, 2017
Messages
3,463
Reaction score
5,873


"When their fight reached conclusion, we were gonna do Strickland vs Adesanya again. And when it became clear that "no we are not" we moved on to try and find a contender for Sean Strickland,
which we did. His name was Khamzat Chimaev. That's what happened, so much like when we were promised DDP vs Izzy... He hurt his hand and couldn't make the fight, so what did we do?
We moved on to du Plessis. He has his own Strickland-moment when he upsets Strickland. Now everybody wants that rematch, but we can't do it because we got to have them ready by UFC 300.
So that alone is where Izzy and du Plessis comes in, so when DDP comes out and says "I'm not fighting Izzy at 300"? You are now not fighting him. You might be, but we might also honor what we already promised which is Chimaev, who is now healthy. We might do the unforeseen after you did the unforeseen.

Izzy did say that "my next fight is going to be for fun", he did say that and in the context of asking him if he were to pursue a rematch or championship fight. So when du Plessis says "I'm not fighting
Izzy at 300",then you're not fighting Izzy. That offer is no good for 301, not good for 304, it might someday become good again but not right now, and this isn't Chael's argument. This is the argument that
Bo Nickal,Khamzat Chimaev, Sean Strickland needs to make. The moment DDP said he's not fighting Izzy as of now, that moment the rest of the contenders needs to step up and say "then you're not fighting Izzy". I mean not for nothing, what is Whittaker and Paulo Costa fighting for? That is amongst the hardest, most sure thing bludgeonings that Dana White has put together in the last half of a decade. Both the winner and the loser is going to be different when that fight is over, do you understand that? So what's it for? What are they doing it for? There's a lot of guys that should be speaking up."
 
I get this vibe that Chael really doesn’t like DDP.
 
So tired of Chanel and his pro wrestling schtick
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

octagonation
Costa-Chimaev winner vs winner of Du Plessis-Strickland
Replies
9
Views
620
WoozyFailGuy
WoozyFailGuy
Unheralded Truth
Media DDP on Strickland and Chimaev asking for a fight: Prefers to not gamble with champ status
2
Replies
27
Views
805
Billthebutcher
Billthebutcher
Hog-train
Why Izzy can beat DDP
4 5 6
Replies
117
Views
4K
rear-naked-poke
rear-naked-poke
Chaotic Progressor
DDP v Strickland - Who you got & Why?
3 4 5
Replies
89
Views
3K
Brit_Brawler
Brit_Brawler
B-Level
If DDP wins, will Israel immediately demand a title shot? And will UFC give it to Israel or Khamzat?
2
Replies
22
Views
654
FreedomCricket
FreedomCricket

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,231,036
Messages
55,045,616
Members
174,569
Latest member
Pennyovert

Share this page

Back
Top