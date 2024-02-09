



"When their fight reached conclusion, we were gonna do Strickland vs Adesanya again. And when it became clear that "no we are not" we moved on to try and find a contender for Sean Strickland,

which we did. His name was Khamzat Chimaev. That's what happened, so much like when we were promised DDP vs Izzy... He hurt his hand and couldn't make the fight, so what did we do?

We moved on to du Plessis. He has his own Strickland-moment when he upsets Strickland. Now everybody wants that rematch, but we can't do it because we got to have them ready by UFC 300.

So that alone is where Izzy and du Plessis comes in, so when DDP comes out and says "I'm not fighting Izzy at 300"? You are now not fighting him. You might be, but we might also honor what we already promised which is Chimaev, who is now healthy. We might do the unforeseen after you did the unforeseen.



Izzy did say that "my next fight is going to be for fun", he did say that and in the context of asking him if he were to pursue a rematch or championship fight. So when du Plessis says "I'm not fighting

Izzy at 300",then you're not fighting Izzy. That offer is no good for 301, not good for 304, it might someday become good again but not right now, and this isn't Chael's argument. This is the argument that

Bo Nickal,Khamzat Chimaev, Sean Strickland needs to make. The moment DDP said he's not fighting Izzy as of now, that moment the rest of the contenders needs to step up and say "then you're not fighting Izzy". I mean not for nothing, what is Whittaker and Paulo Costa fighting for? That is amongst the hardest, most sure thing bludgeonings that Dana White has put together in the last half of a decade. Both the winner and the loser is going to be different when that fight is over, do you understand that? So what's it for? What are they doing it for? There's a lot of guys that should be speaking up."