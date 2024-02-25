Unheralded Truth
After the UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis made it clear that he is unlikely to fight until the UFC breaks ground in Africa, rumors of a fight between his expected opponent
Israel Adesanya and Khamzat Chimaev arose. Khamzat Chimaev’s older brother, Artur Chimaev, now tells Match TV that they have NOT received any proposals regarding this possible
fight.
Earlier, an announcement of the fight between Khamzat Chimaev and Israel Adesanya, scheduled for June 23, was posted on the official website of the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh. UFC
President Dana White later said that this fight was not scheduled by the organization for any of their upcoming events.
“No, they didn’t make us an offer about a fight with Adesanya. We had been given guarantees of them giving us a title shot after the fight with Usman (took place in October 2023 - approx.
“Match TV”), and in the end they offered a fight with Leon Edwards at UFC 300 in the "up to 77 kg" category. They only offered this when there were two months left before the event, and
we had a clear plan that we would never return to the 77 kg category, especially not now since Ramadan would be going on during this period. And even if it weren’t for these factors,
no one becomes ready to take a title in two months."
"So there was an offer, but no further conditions. Right now nothing is set, as we said that after Ramadan we are going to consider their options. And here they have clarified that we cannot
guarantee that we will be able to make a weight cut to 77 kg. So even if Khamzat proves conditioned to meet the limit, it would only be for this one title fight,” said Artur Chimaev to Match TV.
Source (in Russian): https://matchtv.ru/boxing/matchtvne..._Edvardsa__brat_Chimajeva_o_peregovorah_s_UFC
