Media DDP on Strickland and Chimaev asking for a fight: Prefers to not gamble with champ status

When Dricus du Plessis got his hand raised last night, both Sean Strickland and Khamzat Chimaev were quick to talk about a potential title fight with the South African. However, during the UFC 297 post-fight press conference, Dricus du Plessis established his previous words about the division that had fans debating. He only wants to fight a rightful contender, and feels a showdown with Adesanya makes most sense before challenging for the LHW title.

“Yeah, listen, I wanna do what is expected here because, do I want the double champ status? Absolutely, but I’m willing to earn that”, Du Plessis said. “If there is contenders that make sense, as I don’t wanna fight contenders that doesn’t make sense for me. Fighting Israel Adesanya makes sense, fighting guys that deserve the title shot makes sense. I don’t wanna be an Israel Adesanya who fought Sean Strickland. Yeah, Strickland won that fight, but they should’ve never fought in my opinion...”

Asked if he had heard about the call-outs, Du Plessis would react to Chimaev’s “see you soon” tweet with brushing it off.

“Yeah, but he said he dreamed of Jon Jones”, Du Plessis said. “I mean, who takes that guy seriously anyway?”

 
Realistically what is the best fight for DDP?


Strickland is not some long-reigning champ, so forget the rematch even if it was a close fight

Khamzat makes sense PPV-wise, and it's possibly what UFC is looking to make.


Cannonier & Costa are in the mix, if they win their next fights they can get a shot.

Izzy doesn't deserve it either

So I guess its khamzat unless im missing something
 
Damn if Khamzat doesn't deserve it, shouldn't he be an easy title defense then? Why are people afraid? If UFC wanted Neil Magny to fight for the title and people were excited to see it, wouldn't a champ just take that fight? Truth is Khamzat is getting the Islam treatment where he's ducked by contenders and champs, no one wants that smoke. They rather accept fights from the weaker competition.
 
Dricus talking about 205 with a SD win by the skin of his teeth and no title defenses is almost as funny as Khamzat talking about a MW title fight with one ranked win in his career against a WW 2 years ago.

Apparently barely scraping out a win now entitles you to a free title shot a division up.
 
Would be interesting to see how his strength and grappling matches up against Khamzat. If their wrestling cancels each other out, it could wind up being a standing fire fight.
 
He's not getting a LHW title fight anytime soon. Maybe if he defends a few times.
 
Would be interesting to see how his strength and grappling matches up against Khamzat. If their wrestling cancels each other out, it could wind up being a standing fire fight.
If that's the case Khamzat is probably fucked...

Just because DDP's offensive wrestling is good, doesn't say much about his defensive wrestling though.
 
Damn if Khamzat doesn't deserve it, shouldn't he be an easy title defense then? Why are people afraid? If UFC wanted Neil Magny to fight for the title and people were excited to see it, wouldn't a champ just take that fight? Truth is Khamzat is getting the Islam treatment where he's ducked by contenders and champs, no one wants that smoke. They rather accept fights from the weaker competition.
Yeah right. Khamzat doesnt look anywhere near as well rounded as Islam. Dricus coulda waited for a title shot but instead decided to fight Whittaker, the clear second best in the division at the time, proving that he doesn't duck fights. You think he is scared of Khamzat?
 
Realistically what is the best fight for DDP?


Strickland is not some long-reigning champ, so forget the rematch even if it was a close fight

Khamzat makes sense PPV-wise, and it's possibly what UFC is looking to make.


Cannonier & Costa are in the mix, if they win their next fights they can get a shot.

Izzy doesn't deserve it either

So I guess its khamzat unless im missing something
Don’t be an idiot.

There is no deserve.

It’s about who makes the most money

Izzy is the biggest fight for him and
The only one that makes sense.

Yoi guys are FUCKING DUMB
 
Yeah right. Khamzat doesnt look anywhere near as well rounded as Islam. Dricus coulda waited for a title shot but instead decided to fight Whittaker, the clear second best in the division at the time, proving that he doesn't duck fights. You think he is scared of Khamzat?
There's no reason why not to take a lower ranked fighter to make the same money as a higher ranked one. Like I said its less risk more reward.
 
Khamzat will wrestle no matter what. He doesn't have to keep the standing iff he can attempt the TD, he will.
 
You know they say all men are created equal, but you look at DDP and you look at Khamzat and you can see that statement is NOT TRUE! See, normally if you go one-on-one with another fighter you got a 50/50 chance of winning. But DDP is a genetic freak, and is not normal! So they got a 25% at best at beating DDP! And then you add Strickland to the mix? Their chances of winning drastically go down. See, in a hypothetical three-way at 300, they got got a 33 1/3 chance of winning. But DDP got a 66 2/3 chance of winning, 'cause Strickland KNOOOWS he can't beat DDP and he's not even gonna try. So, Khamzat you take his 33 1/3 chance minus DDP’s 25% chance, and now Khamzat’s got an 8 1/3 chance of winning at 300. But then you take DDP’s 75% chance of winning (if he was to go one on one), and then add 66 2/3 cha—percent, DDP got a 141 2/3 chance of winning at 300 ! See gourmet Chechen , the numbers don't lie, and they spell disaster for you at 300!
 
Izzy is injured and can't even train until the end of next month, so why doesn't he want to fight the guy with the most hype who'll earn him the biggest payday? Beating Khamzat would do more for him than beating Cannonier.
 
Damn if Khamzat doesn't deserve it, shouldn't he be an easy title defense then? Why are people afraid? If UFC wanted Neil Magny to fight for the title and people were excited to see it, wouldn't a champ just take that fight? Truth is Khamzat is getting the Islam treatment where he's ducked by contenders and champs, no one wants that smoke. They rather accept fights from the weaker competition.
khazmat don't deserve shit. What has he done to warrant being in the top 10 at MW let a lone to get a title shot?
 
I’ll take the rematch if it means Khamzat fucks off lol
 
Would be interesting to see how his strength and grappling matches up against Khamzat. If their wrestling cancels each other out, it could wind up being a standing fire fight.
DDP/Zat is the most exciting fight at MW for DDP.
 
Damn if Khamzat doesn't deserve it, shouldn't he be an easy title defense then? Why are people afraid? If UFC wanted Neil Magny to fight for the title and people were excited to see it, wouldn't a champ just take that fight? Truth is Khamzat is getting the Islam treatment where he's ducked by contenders and champs, no one wants that smoke. They rather accept fights from the weaker competition.
If Khamzat is so great what's stopping him from beating literally any ranked MW contender?
 
