You know they say all men are created equal, but you look at DDP and you look at Khamzat and you can see that statement is NOT TRUE! See, normally if you go one-on-one with another fighter you got a 50/50 chance of winning. But DDP is a genetic freak, and is not normal! So they got a 25% at best at beating DDP! And then you add Strickland to the mix? Their chances of winning drastically go down. See, in a hypothetical three-way at 300, they got got a 33 1/3 chance of winning. But DDP got a 66 2/3 chance of winning, 'cause Strickland KNOOOWS he can't beat DDP and he's not even gonna try. So, Khamzat you take his 33 1/3 chance minus DDP’s 25% chance, and now Khamzat’s got an 8 1/3 chance of winning at 300. But then you take DDP’s 75% chance of winning (if he was to go one on one), and then add 66 2/3 cha—percent, DDP got a 141 2/3 chance of winning at 300 ! See gourmet Chechen , the numbers don't lie, and they spell disaster for you at 300!