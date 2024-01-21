Unheralded Truth
Brown Belt
Platinum Member
- Joined
- May 14, 2017
- Messages
- 3,542
- Reaction score
- 6,126
When Dricus du Plessis got his hand raised last night, both Sean Strickland and Khamzat Chimaev were quick to talk about a potential title fight with the South African. However, during the UFC 297 post-fight press conference, Dricus du Plessis established his previous words about the division that had fans debating. He only wants to fight a rightful contender, and feels a showdown with Adesanya makes most sense before challenging for the LHW title.
“Yeah, listen, I wanna do what is expected here because, do I want the double champ status? Absolutely, but I’m willing to earn that”, Du Plessis said. “If there is contenders that make sense, as I don’t wanna fight contenders that doesn’t make sense for me. Fighting Israel Adesanya makes sense, fighting guys that deserve the title shot makes sense. I don’t wanna be an Israel Adesanya who fought Sean Strickland. Yeah, Strickland won that fight, but they should’ve never fought in my opinion...”
Asked if he had heard about the call-outs, Du Plessis would react to Chimaev’s “see you soon” tweet with brushing it off.
“Yeah, but he said he dreamed of Jon Jones”, Du Plessis said. “I mean, who takes that guy seriously anyway?”
“Yeah, listen, I wanna do what is expected here because, do I want the double champ status? Absolutely, but I’m willing to earn that”, Du Plessis said. “If there is contenders that make sense, as I don’t wanna fight contenders that doesn’t make sense for me. Fighting Israel Adesanya makes sense, fighting guys that deserve the title shot makes sense. I don’t wanna be an Israel Adesanya who fought Sean Strickland. Yeah, Strickland won that fight, but they should’ve never fought in my opinion...”
Asked if he had heard about the call-outs, Du Plessis would react to Chimaev’s “see you soon” tweet with brushing it off.
“Yeah, but he said he dreamed of Jon Jones”, Du Plessis said. “I mean, who takes that guy seriously anyway?”