UFC 300 Main Event Predictions?

EnthusiastCultivator

EnthusiastCultivator

With the announcement coming this week, I think its fun to speculate on who will headline the card.

My top 5 predictions from least to most probable:

5. DDP vs Izzy (possible but I dont think DDP would want to fight so soon after the war he had)

4. McGregor vs Chandler (would certaintly be a big enough fight for such a card but I don't sense urgency from Conor at all)

3. Aspinall vs Pereira (fun fight and definitely feels "special" and Poatan seemed to hint towards this but a bit of a mismatch really)

2. Edwards vs Makhachev (Champ vs Champ fight would be very fitting for UFC 300 and Islam seemed to want this badly)

1. Pereira vs Izzy 3 at LHW - Big fight + trilogy + both are popular enough to headline this event.

What are your predictions?
 
Adesanya posted this as his IG story within the last day. It's likely Izzy vs. DDP for the MW title or Izzy vs. Alex for the LHW title.

1706810939904.png
 
TS .. You seem like a good poster to the best of my memory. Not a shit poster, or I would have remembered you as such.

But it’s a horrible thread that is getting made several times each week. Pretty much on the daily, at this point.

This thread was not necessary.

Mods;

May I suggest a megathread for predictions of the UFC 300 ME?
 
TempleoftheDog said:
TS .. You seem like a good poster to the best of my memory. Not a shit poster, or I would have remembered you as such.

But it’s a horrible thread that is getting made several times each week. Pretty much on the daily, at this point.

This thread was not necessary.

Mods;

May I suggest a megathread for predictions of the UFC 300 ME?
300 Needs a speculation Megathread. I can't tell which I'm in half the time and have mis-posted least 3x recently lmao!

<KhabibBS>
 
I have no idea but I'll go with Adesanya vs DDP for MW belt
 
I think its going to be Izzy vs DDP. I may be the only one not particularly excited about that match up.
 
If the main event isn't Conor McGregor vs someone...then it's gotta be a championship fight.
 
I heard rumors Dana is setting up a live powerslap show as the main event
 
