UFC 300 Main Event Predictions?

With the announcement coming this week, I think its fun to speculate on who will headline the card.



My top 5 predictions from least to most probable:



5. DDP vs Izzy (possible but I dont think DDP would want to fight so soon after the war he had)



4. McGregor vs Chandler (would certaintly be a big enough fight for such a card but I don't sense urgency from Conor at all)



3. Aspinall vs Pereira (fun fight and definitely feels "special" and Poatan seemed to hint towards this but a bit of a mismatch really)



2. Edwards vs Makhachev (Champ vs Champ fight would be very fitting for UFC 300 and Islam seemed to want this badly)



1. Pereira vs Izzy 3 at LHW - Big fight + trilogy + both are popular enough to headline this event.



What are your predictions?