UFC 300 Main Event Predictions?

EnthusiastCultivator
Purple Belt
@purple
- Joined
- Dec 5, 2020
- Messages
- 1,676
- Reaction score
- 1,751
With the announcement coming this week, I think its fun to speculate on who will headline the card.
My top 5 predictions from least to most probable:
5. DDP vs Izzy (possible but I dont think DDP would want to fight so soon after the war he had)
4. McGregor vs Chandler (would certaintly be a big enough fight for such a card but I don't sense urgency from Conor at all)
3. Aspinall vs Pereira (fun fight and definitely feels "special" and Poatan seemed to hint towards this but a bit of a mismatch really)
2. Edwards vs Makhachev (Champ vs Champ fight would be very fitting for UFC 300 and Islam seemed to want this badly)
1. Pereira vs Izzy 3 at LHW - Big fight + trilogy + both are popular enough to headline this event.
What are your predictions?
My top 5 predictions from least to most probable:
5. DDP vs Izzy (possible but I dont think DDP would want to fight so soon after the war he had)
4. McGregor vs Chandler (would certaintly be a big enough fight for such a card but I don't sense urgency from Conor at all)
3. Aspinall vs Pereira (fun fight and definitely feels "special" and Poatan seemed to hint towards this but a bit of a mismatch really)
2. Edwards vs Makhachev (Champ vs Champ fight would be very fitting for UFC 300 and Islam seemed to want this badly)
1. Pereira vs Izzy 3 at LHW - Big fight + trilogy + both are popular enough to headline this event.
What are your predictions?