"It's uncertain yet, but that is what we wanna do. I took some punishment obviously, with some small injuries. I’m not 100 percent sure what the gravity of those injuries are. I’m going to the doctor after this,

making sure concussion tests are done, making sure we do the scans, making sure that there’s nothing seriously injured. Then UFC 300 is a big possibility, but I have to be honest with you; if UFC Africa is

gonna happen, you’re going to look very far beyond to find a more perfect fight than me vs. Israel Adesanya. And that’s a fight I want right here on home soil where he said he wants to make it happen.”



“I might be out of order, but I’ll still put you ni***s in order. I’m a patient human being, I don’t worry about what’s happening right now. I don’t worry about what’s happening tomorrow. It’s my mode business.

I don’t follow the game, but I know you will follow me."



What it seems like to me, is that DDP and his team sees the economical benefit of fronting a big card like 300. So they are definitely still open for this, but there might be too much prestige in the Izzy bout to

not have a longer camp, without having to rehab injuries on a tight schedule. That kind of thing. And they are probably aware of that Izzy may not even get back into shape so soon, doing things "his own way".



Thoughts about what's likely to happen?