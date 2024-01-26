Media DDP: The gravity of my injuries are unsure, and honestly I want Adesanya in Africa

Back in South Africa, Dricus had the following to say about his future and the possibility of UFC 300:



"It's uncertain yet, but that is what we wanna do. I took some punishment obviously, with some small injuries. I’m not 100 percent sure what the gravity of those injuries are. I’m going to the doctor after this,
making sure concussion tests are done, making sure we do the scans, making sure that there’s nothing seriously injured. Then UFC 300 is a big possibility, but I have to be honest with you; if UFC Africa is
gonna happen, you’re going to look very far beyond to find a more perfect fight than me vs. Israel Adesanya. And that’s a fight I want right here on home soil where he said he wants to make it happen.”

Meanwhile, Israel Adesanya just uploaded an update from Mexico where he admits to being "out of order" as of now:



“I might be out of order, but I’ll still put you ni***s in order. I’m a patient human being, I don’t worry about what’s happening right now. I don’t worry about what’s happening tomorrow. It’s my mode business.
I don’t follow the game, but I know you will follow me."

What it seems like to me, is that DDP and his team sees the economical benefit of fronting a big card like 300. So they are definitely still open for this, but there might be too much prestige in the Izzy bout to
not have a longer camp, without having to rehab injuries on a tight schedule. That kind of thing. And they are probably aware of that Izzy may not even get back into shape so soon, doing things "his own way".

Thoughts about what's likely to happen?
 
StonedLemur said:
Max has been waiting for a fuckin Hawaiian card forever.
I don't see what makes this guy think he gets his way immediately.

Max still deserves/deserved it way more.
Click to expand...

lack of arenas in Hawaii was one thing but also the Hawaiian tourism board or whatever were tough to deal with for whatever reason I can't remember
 
usernamee said:
lack of arenas in Hawaii was one thing but also the Hawaiian tourism board or whatever were tough to deal with for whatever reason I can't remember
Click to expand...

In before someone brings up "but Bellator went there!" and ignore that it made no money and was in a bingo hall that had a 5000 seat capacity lol.
 
StonedLemur said:
Max has been waiting for a fuckin Hawaiian card forever.
I don't see what makes this guy think he gets his way immediately.

Max still deserves/deserved it way more.
Click to expand...

they will never have UFC in Hawaii. it's not really the UFC's fault either. i have a feeling the massive corruption at the State level is what is keeping the UFC out. i remember the UFC nearly came here once when Max was still champ, but the UFC asked for like $7m and the HTA (Hawaii Tourism Authority) offered them like $1m lol
 
Pancake Sprawl said:
they will never have UFC in Hawaii. it's not really the UFC's fault either. i have a feeling the massive corruption at the State level is what is keeping the UFC out. i remember the UFC nearly came here once when Max was still champ, but the UFC asked for like $7m and the HTA (Hawaii Tourism Authority) offered them like $1m lol
Click to expand...

I didn't know you lived on the islands sir.
Do you like it?...or is it overblown?
 
usernamee said:
lack of arenas in Hawaii was one thing but also the Hawaiian tourism board or whatever were tough to deal with for whatever reason I can't remember
Click to expand...

the only arena that they could've done on Oahu is Aloha Stadium, where they used to play the Pro Bowl at. 50k arena. the only other place is Blaisdell Arena but that's 10k seats only. the problem with Aloha Stadium was it's an open air stadium. the Blaisdell isn't, but it's also a fraction of the size. it's because i don't think the Hawaii Tourist Authority have ever paid the amount of money the UFC was asking, not even for the Pro Bowl. it's also a pain in the ass because Hawaii isn't big, and if they're relying on the locals to fill the seats, they won't unless Max is headlining.
 
StonedLemur said:
Max has been waiting for a fuckin Hawaiian card forever.
I don't see what makes this guy think he gets his way immediately.

Max still deserves/deserved it way more.
Click to expand...
Hawaii is very difficult to run cards in. Max tried,DDP is trying to get his. Turn the Haterade off. Anti-Africanus attitudes is not a virtue,sir.
 
StonedLemur said:
Max has been waiting for a fuckin Hawaiian card forever.
I don't see what makes this guy think he gets his way immediately.

Max still deserves/deserved it way more.
Click to expand...
The UFC got too big for Hawaii. Max deserves it regardless though. I personally can care less about expansion but with Piffle and Big Frank I can see why Dana would want to go to Africa.
 
