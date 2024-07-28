Tom Aspinall is Jon Jones' Chris Weidman

I'm probably to catch hell for this but I truly believe Aspinall is the one to finally beat Jon Jones.



He's much younger, athletic for a HW, good striking, good grappling, power, killer instinct, and he's very confident. Genuinely confident.



Jones is 37 years old and has been fighting less and less. He's going to fight Aspinall to prove a point that he's still got it and it'll be his downfall.



I never doubt Jon Jones but I don't think he wins this fight. He's always struggled with big guys with fast hands that can grapple. No one beats father time (unless your GSP and you run away from a rematch after taking home a robbery win)