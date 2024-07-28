Tom Aspinall is Jon Jones' Chris Weidman

H

humanchimney8008

White Belt
@White
Joined
Jul 25, 2024
Messages
28
Reaction score
39
I'm probably to catch hell for this but I truly believe Aspinall is the one to finally beat Jon Jones.

He's much younger, athletic for a HW, good striking, good grappling, power, killer instinct, and he's very confident. Genuinely confident.

Jones is 37 years old and has been fighting less and less. He's going to fight Aspinall to prove a point that he's still got it and it'll be his downfall.

I never doubt Jon Jones but I don't think he wins this fight. He's always struggled with big guys with fast hands that can grapple. No one beats father time (unless your GSP and you run away from a rematch after taking home a robbery win)
 
It's a waste of engery to discuss a fight which will never happen in a zillion years.

Jon is too scared and gay to lose. Jon will tweet about it like a raving sob though. It'll get whats left of his fan base to caress his ever continuing picoing salting black ball sack.
 
I agree with you OP, too bad the fight will never happen.
Tom just suggested they do a 4 man tournament where the finalists fight twice in one night :eek:
Aspinall
Jones
Stipe
Poatan
I know it will never, ever happen. But imagine for one glorious second that it did.
 
Jones knows Aspinall is the one to beat him, and that's why you won't ever see them fight.
Tom has been such a good sport. Defending his Interim Championship instead of unifying it like anybody else would have had the chance to do.
Anytime Tom Aspinall's Interim title win and defence(s) are listed, it should have the words "because current HW champ refused unification bout" automatically written next to it, for posterity.
 
Last edited:
WoozyFailGuy said:
I agree with you OP, too bad the fight will never happen.
Tom just suggested they do a 4 man tournament where the finalists fight twice in one night :eek:
Aspinall
Jones
Stipe
Poatan
I know it will never, ever happen. But imagine for one glorious second that it did.
Click to expand...
That would be insane and an absolute bloodbath. I'm all for it.
 
Lol slow tf down he just beat Curtis blaydes
 
MEAN357 said:
Lol slow tf down he just beat Curtis blaydes
Click to expand...
And he looked every bit as fast as a LW while doing it. It's sometimes more about the eye test, A+. He's finished virtually everyone he's fault ,,( the best hw fighters atm) in the first round. I don't know what else y'all want to see.
 
He is the 4-1 favorite. Jones is small. He is a LHW. Aspinal destroys him. If Jones accepts the real challenger to a belt he didn't legitimately win.
 
There is no chance in hell jones will fight aspinall and you know it.
 
ExitLUPin said:
Jon and Tom is more like Germaine and Cyborg in that Jon will likely get stripped for ducking. He is never fighting Tom.
Click to expand...
If he hasn't been stripped for ducking yet then I don't see how he ever would be unless he voluntarily relinquishes it upon retirement. UFC is giving him a complete pass.
They didn't act when Jones refused #1 contender bout in Pavlovich, and they didn't act when Jones refused the unification bout and announced Mioic instead. So why would they act now?
The whole thing is unprecedented and was a bad play by UFC. Have we ever had an Interim champ defending his interim belt because the disputed Champ said "no"?
 
Jones has made it abundantly clear he doesn't want the fight already and tonight didn't change his mind. I wonder what mental gymnastics he'll post now about why Tom still hasn't earned a unification fight.
 
AmonTobin said:
If he hasn't been stripped for ducking yet then I don't see how he ever would be unless he voluntarily relinquishes it upon retirement. UFC is giving him a complete pass.
They didn't act when Jones refused #1 contender bout in Pavlovich, and they didn't act when Jones refused the unification bout and announced Mioic instead. So why would they act now?
The whole thing is unprecedented and was a bad play by UFC. Have we ever had an Interim champ defending his interim belt because the disputed Champ said "no"?
Click to expand...
I think jones has ufc by balls via having some dirt on em or something. They let him do whatever
 
mjfan23 said:
I think jones has ufc by balls via having some dirt on em or something. They let him do whatever
Click to expand...
Seriously. I've heard this theory before and it's plausible. This really is over and above and special privilege we've ever seen in any other fighter.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Ludwig von Mises
Big Tom Aspinall is an absolute CHAD
2
Replies
21
Views
280
funkjunky
funkjunky
Georges Hefner
Dana says Jones & Gane beat Aspinall
2 3 4
Replies
69
Views
2K
CatchnShoot
CatchnShoot
Black9
Media Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall Come Face To Face For First Time Ever And..
6 7 8
Replies
150
Views
7K
Urluberluu
Urluberluu
Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll
Jon Jones fighting Tom Aspinall or Poatan fighting Ankalaev - Which fight is more likely to happen?
2
Replies
23
Views
832
filthybliss
filthybliss
R
JDS -- Jones Derangement Syndrome
2 3
Replies
53
Views
1K
Mohawk Banditó
Mohawk Banditó

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,243,682
Messages
55,931,303
Members
175,000
Latest member
chama-radiation

Share this page

Back
Top