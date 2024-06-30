  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

This whole Poatan to HW thing

Nabs

Nabs

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Sep 2, 2017
Messages
3,821
Reaction score
2,056
Is dumb at this point IMO. Let's stop acting like excited teenagers who believe in make believe.

Let's not mess up a good thing and lose one of the best thing that has happened to the LHW division in years.

Poatan has a lot of work to do (Ankalaev, Hill rematch, dope matchups like Roundtree if he can put some wins together, possibly Izzy trilogy if he'd nut up, etc.) in the division to cement himself as one of the greatest and he could use some of that time also to continue to work on his wrestling.

The UFC is already thin on stars. The way to build them is let them destroy opposition within their division, THEN move up and challenge each other. When Conor went up to challenge for a 2nd belt, although he had not defended his belt, he had gone on a tear within the division and there was no clear #1 contender aside from doing a rematch with Aldo.

Let both Poatan and Aspinall continue to build their legend and star up before we rush them into dimming each other's light. I understand Poatan is short on time being 36, but if he's not even ready for Blayde's wrestling, he sure will not see Bones. It'll just be a cash grab for Jones.

Let's not mess up a good thing boy. Poatan bless.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Shay Brennan
Who should Jiri fight next?
2
Replies
22
Views
610
mjfan23
mjfan23
Shay Brennan
Does Ankalaev beat Poatan if he decides to wrestle early?
3 4 5
Replies
85
Views
1K
BangBang
BangBang
Fedorgasm
Crazy bold AND SPECIFIC predictions for Poatan/Jiri 2
2 3
Replies
41
Views
661
chinarice
chinarice
Fact Checker
  • Poll
Forget Stipe, is Jones vs Poatan the best fight the UFC can make right now?
11 12 13
Replies
253
Views
7K
jjjjjjjjjjohnny
jjjjjjjjjjohnny

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,241,761
Messages
55,781,589
Members
174,929
Latest member
JetKinen

Share this page

Back
Top