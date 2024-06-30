This whole Poatan to HW thing

Is dumb at this point IMO. Let's stop acting like excited teenagers who believe in make believe.



Let's not mess up a good thing and lose one of the best thing that has happened to the LHW division in years.



Poatan has a lot of work to do (Ankalaev, Hill rematch, dope matchups like Roundtree if he can put some wins together, possibly Izzy trilogy if he'd nut up, etc.) in the division to cement himself as one of the greatest and he could use some of that time also to continue to work on his wrestling.



The UFC is already thin on stars. The way to build them is let them destroy opposition within their division, THEN move up and challenge each other. When Conor went up to challenge for a 2nd belt, although he had not defended his belt, he had gone on a tear within the division and there was no clear #1 contender aside from doing a rematch with Aldo.



Let both Poatan and Aspinall continue to build their legend and star up before we rush them into dimming each other's light. I understand Poatan is short on time being 36, but if he's not even ready for Blayde's wrestling, he sure will not see Bones. It'll just be a cash grab for Jones.



Let's not mess up a good thing boy. Poatan bless.