The Ank Poatan rematch may be a terrible career move for Poatan

We have seen this scenario play out and someone else fill in the names. Dominant striker with no wrestling fights timidly to avoid the TD and looks beatable. Ank doesn’t have to change a thing. Poatan has to fight with no fear of TD. Which btw means he is likely getting taken down. He has zero experience getting up from a TD in a fight with an elite fighter trying to zap his energy. If he gets taken down it likely will validate everyone saying he was unfairly fast tracked. Poatan has a very low chance at his age of reinventing himself. As much as I will enjoy the fight if he can’t KO Ank it will inly result in a trilogy on an older Poatan.



This is almost the same as when he lost to Izzy. The only difference he won the first fight. Nobody held on to the loss and judged him because HE MOVED UP. Even if he beats Ank and gets the belt back, unless a dominating performance we have likely seen the best he has to offer. If the end goal was to make Poatan a LHW legend im then this fight makes total sense. If his goal is avenge all losses then he should have had a trilogy with Izzy before moving up. The fact is there are a multitude of strikers with no wrestling at HW. As much as the fans would love the rematch there just isn’t anything worth a damn for Poatan at LHW even if he wins narrowly. I just don’t see why beating up some HW strikers wouldn’t be a far better move. Two losses to Ank may be the absolute worst move for him