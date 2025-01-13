  • Xenforo Cloud upgraded our forum to XenForo version 2.3.4. This update has created styling issues to our current templates, this is just a temporary look. We will continue to work on clearing up these issues for the next few days and restore the site to its more familiar look, but please report any other issues you may experience so we can look into. Thanks for your patience and understanding.

Who's ahead in your GOAT list — Islam or Poatan?

Its Hard to say.

For Poatan:

Is a double champion... Defeated a long reigning champion in his first belt. Didn't defend it though. Defended the belt 3 times in LHW, as many times as Islam has, but against 2 former champions. Islam defended it against a champion from another division twice and vs a top contender yeah (Dustin Poirier) but who hadn't been champion.

For Islam:

Has as many title defenses as Poatan in their own divisions, but Islam has a way bigger win streak, he had already beaten many and many opponents before getting a shot to the belt.. Poatan had not. So, more consistency.

Each of them has one defeat.

So it's mostly boil down to... Alex Poatan getting the belt in two categories, and having gotten and defended it against all former champions except one (Khalil) vs Islam's bigger # of wins as a whole and way bigger win streak before getting the title shot.

I honestly think the consistency from Islam, the win streak, put him ahead.

Your opinions?
 
Poatan for me... I like him more.

<RIP>
 
Neither lol ..

Islam is closer but not there yet as the majority of his title reign contains 145ers and rematches..

Alex is not Goat contender yet at all..
 
you should look at their resume their wins
who has fought better fighters
and if your calling islam a weight bully fighting 145lbrs
but wont call pereira a weight bully who outweighs and out heaights anyone he fought
your just cherry picking the one you like between the two of them
 
Being a kockboxing fan first, Alex.
Looking just at mma - neither, unless they continue doing amazing things.
 
