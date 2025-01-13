Who's ahead in your GOAT list — Islam or Poatan?

Its Hard to say.



For Poatan:



Is a double champion... Defeated a long reigning champion in his first belt. Didn't defend it though. Defended the belt 3 times in LHW, as many times as Islam has, but against 2 former champions. Islam defended it against a champion from another division twice and vs a top contender yeah (Dustin Poirier) but who hadn't been champion.



For Islam:



Has as many title defenses as Poatan in their own divisions, but Islam has a way bigger win streak, he had already beaten many and many opponents before getting a shot to the belt.. Poatan had not. So, more consistency.



Each of them has one defeat.



So it's mostly boil down to... Alex Poatan getting the belt in two categories, and having gotten and defended it against all former champions except one (Khalil) vs Islam's bigger # of wins as a whole and way bigger win streak before getting the title shot.



I honestly think the consistency from Islam, the win streak, put him ahead.



Your opinions?