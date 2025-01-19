Prime BJ Penn fought killers and moved up, while Islam is fighting guys on days notice & from division below.

I still think Khabib, Islam, BJ, and Gomi have a case for GOAT LW resume.



Some of BJ's best LW wins like Uno Din Gomi Ludwig (was at WW I know) were not in his title run that consisted of Joe Daddy, Sherk, Florian, then Diego. I think Islam has the better title run. I can't knock Islam for his fight tonight, Arman got injured shit happens, Islam did everything he was supposed to do. I think Volk is a phenomenal win, just like BJ was a phenomenon win for GSP.



Head to head in their primes I think Islam wins, but it would be a fun matchup.