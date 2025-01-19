  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Prime BJ Penn fought killers and moved up, while Islam is fighting guys on days notice & from division below.

Who has the greater LW Title Reign?

  • Total voters
    40
Cooliox

Cooliox

Steel Belt
Platinum Member
Joined
Jul 1, 2013
Messages
29,765
Reaction score
10,062
I still gotta go with Prime BJ with having the more epic LW title run.

BJ was slaying elite killers, and fighting guys much bigger than him... while Islam has defended against Featherweights, former featherweights, and guys on last minute notice.

Meanwhile BJ was defending against former Welterweights. There's a difference.

I don't agree with the UFC saying that Islam has the greatest 155 reign in UFC history.


Edit: the end of BJ’s career has nothing to do with his LW Title reign, when he was in debates for #1P4P fighter on the planet along with GSP, Anderson, and Fedor.
 
Last edited:
BJ is hard to judge. He mostly failed going up, and probably could have had a better LW career if he just stayed there.

But I guess that's what made BJ the madman he was. As far as LW careers go though.....both Islam and Khabib pass him IMO.
 
Cooliox said:
I still gotta go with Prime BJ with having the more epic LW title run.

BJ was slaying elite killers, and fighting guys much bigger than him... while Islam has defended against Featherweights, former featherweights, and guys on last minute notice.

Meanwhile BJ was defending against former Welterweights. There's a difference.

I don't agree with the UFC saying that Islam has the greatest 155 reign in UFC history.
Click to expand...
Shit take. He fights what's put in front of him
 
Cooliox said:
I still gotta go with Prime BJ with having the more epic LW title run.

BJ was slaying elite killers, and fighting guys much bigger than him... while Islam has defended against Featherweights, former featherweights, and guys on last minute notice.

Meanwhile BJ was defending against former Welterweights. There's a difference.

I don't agree with the UFC saying that Islam has the greatest 155 reign in UFC history.
Click to expand...
So what? Islam would beat prime BJ Penn with no arms and legs
 
I still think Khabib, Islam, BJ, and Gomi have a case for GOAT LW resume.

Some of BJ's best LW wins like Uno Din Gomi Ludwig (was at WW I know) were not in his title run that consisted of Joe Daddy, Sherk, Florian, then Diego. I think Islam has the better title run. I can't knock Islam for his fight tonight, Arman got injured shit happens, Islam did everything he was supposed to do. I think Volk is a phenomenal win, just like BJ was a phenomenon win for GSP.

Head to head in their primes I think Islam wins, but it would be a fun matchup.
 
BJ was my favorite fighter once upon a time. Bought tickets to UFC 84. Chanted steroids at Sean Sherk with thousands of others as he walked to the cage to get jabbed to death and eat a flying knee against the cage while Baby Jay called off his own fight.

It has absolutely nothing to do with Islam and his opposition being unable to make fights. Makhachev deserves his props.
 
Facts. Late notice x2 and FW x2 and one was a late notice FW LOL


.BJ was all full camp lightweights.
 
Islam was the most ducked fighter in MMA history before he became champ and he still is the most ducked fighter as a champion

Most of the time his opponents are pulling out of fights against him a few days before the fight under the guise of a Injury

LW is a mess
 
BJ let his pride get the best of him. He moved up and fought bigger guys sometimes when he shouldnt have. It probably f'd up his dominance at LW if anything. Hes 3-6 fighting in heavier weight classes. 3-7 if you count his street fight. Noble, but not very smart. He ended his career with a 16-14 record. I know...its who he fought, but still.
 
I was not watching MMA around that time so i don't know BJ that much and i'm sure %99.9999999999999999999999999999999999999999999999999999999999999999999999999999999999999999999999999999999999999999999999999999999999999999999999999999999999999 of the Islam fans was not watching either
Only BJ we know is the guy who got KO'd in the streets
 
What? Penn and his legendary competition like Diego nightmare sanchez and Joe daddy Stevenson?

Islam is the best LW champ of all time
 
Dont ever compare legends with the true warrior spirit like BJ Penn, who fought anyone at any weight like the sport was intended, to wrestlers like Islam and Khabib who needs weeks of prep and will almost die trying to dehydrate themselves to cut weight knowing they would get smeshed fighting bigger guys.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,256,628
Messages
56,787,162
Members
175,407
Latest member
rickgreen2244

Share this page

Back
Top