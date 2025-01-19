Prime BJ Penn fought killers and moved up, while Islam is fighting guys on days notice & from division below.

Cooliox
I still gotta go with Prime BJ with having the more epic LW title run.
BJ was slaying elite killers, and fighting guys much bigger than him... while Islam has defended against Featherweights, former featherweights, and guys on last minute notice.
Meanwhile BJ was defending against former Welterweights. There's a difference.
I don't agree with the UFC saying that Islam has the greatest 155 reign in UFC history.
Edit: the end of BJ’s career has nothing to do with his LW Title reign, when he was in debates for #1P4P fighter on the planet along with GSP, Anderson, and Fedor.
