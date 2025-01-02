Islam could win the belt in 4 divisions

I'm gonna rustle some Jimmie here especially for those MMAthletes out there.



Here is how weak 185 and 205 is right now.



Poatan is one of the best strikers to compete in MMA but he hasn't shown anything promising on the ground. Despite that he is basically the king of 185 and 205.



DDP v Strickland 1 was a toss up in a mostly striking battle and theyre fighting again. Poatan murked Sean and has a huge reach advantage over DDP.

DDP has the best chin at 185 but no way it will survive Poatan death touch and his wrestling isn't other worldly like Borz, Usman or Islam. His best chance is to fight Poatan at 205 so he has no brain dehydration from cutting weight in order to improve his chins chances.



Meanwhile Borz, Usman or Islam all have the wrestling and grappling to take Poatan down and submit him without getting clipped. That's right even LW Islam can beat the best 185/205er.



Don't get me wrong I don't think he could beat Borz or DDP but when styles make fights it would be no surprise for Islam to wipe the floor with Poatan... and yeah that's the guy JBJ wants to fight instead of Tom LOL what a joke.



Anyways, we know Islam can beat Belal, if Strickland beats DDP he could take that belt too and he'd submit Poatan. Incredible if they'll allow the matchups



PS.



Im not a big Islam fan. Hes great but not my preferred style to watch. But I am a huge Poatan fan. He is a fighter from another era. I'm glad he's been winning but I'm not blind to his weakness. Hopefully he has improved drastically and we see that soon. I'll be an even bigger fan if that's the case