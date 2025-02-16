  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Why did it become so much more common for champions to go for double champion?

Like, normally in the past there wasn't a so often double belt attempt, they'd stick way more to many defenses. Today, it's more common to challenge the champion above and get double champion. Topuria with Islam. DDP with Poatan. Poatan as well, who has long asked for a fight with Tom Aspinall or Jon Jones.

Is it becoming more difficult to beat weight with time? Or maybe due to the PPV just making it so that fights between champions from different categories are way more hyped and then profitable for the fighters? Or because they consider it a way to reach legend status?

Lol I don't think the last one is the cause for more that we think it is.
 
Because they cut a lot of weight. Usually, they have to cut a bit for the division above as well. Getting ridiculous.
 
I think because after Conor they started allowing more guys to move up and they for a second belt. That used to be something you needed their approval for, and sometimes they said no like with Aldo. He was told he would have to give up the fw belt if he wanted a lw title shot.
 
You probably answered your own question

It creates an automatic “superfight” - more hype, more $$ & less risk than fighting a lesser known contender in their own weight class because if they lose (moving up) it doesn’t affect their legacy as much

Wins all around
 
It's 100% because of the weight cutting. Every champ is 30lbs heavier than their weight class. They still have to cut to get to the weight class above them. This was not the case 20 years ago. Fighters would cut a bit but a move up would put them way to undersized. You compare most of the legends to todays fighter and they are much more similar in size to those a class below.

Islam is the same size as GSP, Hughes
Aldo and Egar went and fought BW
BJ fought FW
Young Jones and Anderson were bigger for the division but not compared to todays MWs and LHWs
 
It’s a bit of a scam. Especially if you haven’t defended your title even 3 times and get an immediate title shot in a new weight class without having to fight any qualifiers in the new division.
 
