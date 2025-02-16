Why did it become so much more common for champions to go for double champion?



Like, normally in the past there wasn't a so often double belt attempt, they'd stick way more to many defenses. Today, it's more common to challenge the champion above and get double champion. Topuria with Islam. DDP with Poatan. Poatan as well, who has long asked for a fight with Tom Aspinall or Jon Jones.



Is it becoming more difficult to beat weight with time? Or maybe due to the PPV just making it so that fights between champions from different categories are way more hyped and then profitable for the fighters? Or because they consider it a way to reach legend status?



Lol I don't think the last one is the cause for more that we think it is.