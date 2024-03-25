These are the top 5 most headstrong fighters in the UFC... (Max Holloway + Justin Gaethje included)

Max Holloway said recently that fighters like Justin Gaethje, KZ and himself are 'the last of a dying breed'. He said that they're fighters who let their fighting do all the talking (unlike Colby Covington).

I agree with Max's sentiment. The era of headstrong fighters is over. Colby wrote the rulebook on rank squatting and now even greats like Jon Jones are deliberately avoiding the best contendors.

Being headstrong essentially means being strong-willed; very determined. What is a 'headstrong fighter'? A headstrong fighter is a fighter who will take on anyone, regardless of how dangerous their opponent is.

Being a champ or having a lossless record doesn't necessarily make a fighter headstrong. Sean is not a headstrong fighter because he demanded a gimme fight against Cheato instead of that goblin Merab. Jon Jones, one of the GOATest fighters of all time, is deliberately avoiding Tom.

All fighters mentioned in my list have a history of taking high risk fights. These are the 5 most headstrong active fighters in the UFC:

1. Max Holloway
2. Justin Gaethje
3. RDA
4. Dustin Poirier
5. Cordy Sandhagen
 
Refusing to take a fight against someone has absolutely nothing to do with whether a fighter is head strong or not.
 
