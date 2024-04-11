big franklin
franklin
@Green
- Joined
- Apr 17, 2022
- Messages
- 1,023
- Reaction score
- 2,945
Dana White white had the following to say about Max Holloway and UFC 300.
“Max Holloway, always a big fan favorite,” White said from his Las Vegas “War Room” office on First Take (h/t MMA Mania). “Probably the greatest featherweight of all time, going up against Gaethje, who is a human highlight reel.
“The idea of the BMF was built right here in this room. There’s always these fights that the fans love, whether it’s a [Jorge] Masvidal vs. [Nate] Diaz, you know, those types of fights — Gaethje and Holloway. We were sitting in here one day and thought about building this BMF title and who’s better fit for this thing than Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway? We thought about it in here. I told the guys, ‘Tell me if I’m crazy, but what do you think of this idea?’ They loved it, the fans love it, and here we go.”
“When you think about it, it’s the greatest card ever assembled in combat sports history,” White said of UFC 300. “Not just UFC, not just MMA, ever.”
Source
Personally, I'm inclined to agree with Dana. No other fighter in the UFC is headstrong to take on anyone like Max is. Volk had a chance at being the best FW but he screwed it up. Dana speaking nothing but facts here (except for the UFC 300 part, that's just BS).
