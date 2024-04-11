Max is my favorite active fighter in MMA right now.



And even I will tell you straight up Jose Aldo is the FW GOAT. In fact this isn't even one of those debatable instances like in some other weightclasses.



Of course this is classic pre-fight promoter bullshit by Dana, who's trying to sell a fight and use credentials to hype up the fighters. Just recently he called Volk the FW GOAT and he pulls this bullshit all the time.