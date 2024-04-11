Media Dana White says Max Holloway is 'probably the greatest featherweight of all time' (he spittin facts)

Dana White white had the following to say about Max Holloway and UFC 300.

“Max Holloway, always a big fan favorite,” White said from his Las Vegas “War Room” office on First Take (h/t MMA Mania). “Probably the greatest featherweight of all time, going up against Gaethje, who is a human highlight reel.

“The idea of the BMF was built right here in this room. There’s always these fights that the fans love, whether it’s a [Jorge] Masvidal vs. [Nate] Diaz, you know, those types of fights — Gaethje and Holloway. We were sitting in here one day and thought about building this BMF title and who’s better fit for this thing than Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway? We thought about it in here. I told the guys, ‘Tell me if I’m crazy, but what do you think of this idea?’ They loved it, the fans love it, and here we go.”

“When you think about it, it’s the greatest card ever assembled in combat sports history,” White said of UFC 300. “Not just UFC, not just MMA, ever.”

Personally, I'm inclined to agree with Dana. No other fighter in the UFC is headstrong to take on anyone like Max is. Volk had a chance at being the best FW but he screwed it up. Dana speaking nothing but facts here (except for the UFC 300 part, that's just BS).
 
Max is my favorite active fighter in MMA right now.

And even I will tell you straight up Jose Aldo is the FW GOAT. In fact this isn't even one of those debatable instances like in some other weightclasses.

Of course this is classic pre-fight promoter bullshit by Dana, who's trying to sell a fight and use credentials to hype up the fighters. Just recently he called Volk the FW GOAT and he pulls this bullshit all the time.
 
Anyone still paying attention to Dana's random, highly variable and often nonsensical "mood of the day" statements?

Not that I disagree with that specific one, but...you know, they just don't mean much.
 
Rorschachxx said:
Max is my favorite active fighter in MMA right now.

And even I will tell you straight up Jose Aldo is the FW GOAT. In fact this isn't even one of those debatable instances like in some other weightclasses.

Of course this is classic pre-fight promoter bullshit by Dana, who's trying to sell a fight and use credentials to hype up the fighters. Just recently he called Volk the FW GOAT and he pulls this bullshit all the time.
All of this. Literally.
 
Didn't Dana call Kamaru Usman the greatest welterweight of all time?

Max is a terrific fighter with amazing balls but its hard to put him as the GOAT FW
If you factor title defenses, longevity, resume its easily Aldo
And head to head Alex beat him 3 times (some argue its 2-1)

I personally have Max at 3
 
Everyone knows it's Aldo. Anyone saying otherwise is in denial or is a hater. Even Max and Volk fans acknowledge Aldo is the FW GOAT. Dana full of shit, as always.
 
Davidjacksonjones said:
Didn't Dana call Kamaru Usman the greatest welterweight of all time?

Max is a terrific fighter with amazing balls but its hard to put him as the GOAT FW
If you factor title defenses, longevity, resume its easily Aldo
And head to head Alex beat him 3 times (some argue its 2-1)

I personally have Max at 3
yeah, Max is #3 all time behind Aldo and Volk. im one of those 2-1 people but you cant deny Volk won the trilogy.
Blessed is an all time great but he is not a GOAT. absolutely HOF worthy when his career is done; both as an individual entry and likely at least one or two fight entries.
 
big franklin said:
We were sitting in here one day and thought about building this BMF title
Fuck you didn't Dana... wasn't a stoned Nate the first one who threw that stupid BMF shit?

BTW.. everybody who is fighting next is the GOAT.. I would not take anything seriously from a guy who says Kamarty is the GOAT WW.
 
It's either Volk or Aldo. Kind of hard to argue for Max when Volk beat him 3 times
 
Fergelmince said:
This is code for "The PPV pre-sales aren't as good as we expected so I'm going to over-hype the fighters in the event to try and get us where we expected."

Wait for the Brazil PPV promos... Dana will say it is Aldo.
 
Sounds like the opinion of someone who rates Usman over GSP for WW GOAT.
Not really worth listening to.

And yes of course I like Max, how can you not.
 
Yeah Volk - longer win streak, more title defenses, and beat Max 3 times.

But Max is somehow better
 
