The Passion of the Chito: Is he finished at the top level?

Since coming to the UFC he has always been hot and cold, just one of those fighters. Not sure where he goes from here, perhaps a fight with CCC? He is only 31 but whatever comes next is his last possible run at the title, I feel he has the skills...but he just sometimes chooses to sit back and fuck around and it costs him the fight everytime and last night Omalley made him pay for it far more than he has in the past. I hope he gets back to contention but he needs three solid W's to back in there again for the title.