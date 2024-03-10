The Passion of the Chito: Is he finished at the top level?

First of all, I like Chito. He has made a lot of sacrifices to the JBG over the years and I largely enjoy his fights. I also think he comes across as a good person and someone who genuinely loves fighting.

That being said, O’Malley put a slick beat down on him last night. So much so, that Chito may in fact now resemble Our Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ:

IMG_3006.jpeg

IMG_3007.jpeg

Was it a beat down of biblical proportions, or will Chito rise again?
 
Passion-of-the-chito - thread title is enough for contender thread of the year <Lmaoo>
 
Since coming to the UFC he has always been hot and cold, just one of those fighters. Not sure where he goes from here, perhaps a fight with CCC? He is only 31 but whatever comes next is his last possible run at the title, I feel he has the skills...but he just sometimes chooses to sit back and fuck around and it costs him the fight everytime and last night Omalley made him pay for it far more than he has in the past. I hope he gets back to contention but he needs three solid W's to back in there again for the title.
 
This guy was a huge star, for 20 hours.
 
He was never at the top level to begin with.
 
