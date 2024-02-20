Phisher
Cliffs-
- Aljo says that Merab beat him up and beat up their other training partners the day of the fight.
- He thought that it was insane when Merab said that he should've done more to warm up because he came out slow in the first round.
- The other guys talk about how cool it is that Dana is finally showing Merab respect after blowing up on social media and the stuff with Zuckerberg.
- They say that the Mexican flag bit at the presser was genius.
- Aljo says that Merab would've been guaranteed the title shot based on his performance against Cejudo alone.
- Aljo talks about how crazy it was that Merab was working construction full-time when he started his MMA career.
- Aljo says that he was working as a PE teacher when he started fighting and that it was hard to train despite having a much less strenuous job.
- Aljo talks about how Merab quit MMA after losing two of his first three fights, but came back. Also said that he came back harder after losing his first two UFC fights.
- Aljo says that Merab is the epitome of the American dream and deserves all of the opportunities that he can get.
- Also says that he and Merab never got formal offers to fight each other despite all of Dana's talking.
- Says that it's bullshit that Chito is getting the shot on a one-fight win streak.
- Says that a lot of teammates are contenders and nobody demands that they fight each other. The whole narrative about him and Merab was weird.
- Aljo says that Merab is still improving his game.
- Other guy says that Merab destroyed Cejudo and would've finished him in a five rounder.