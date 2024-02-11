Is anyone picking cejudo over merab?

Jinx_AA
Honest question … is anyone picking Henry over Merab?
I actually like the king of cringe and respect Olympic athletes on a different level ….
But …. Merab seems like the lock of a lifetime to me !
I’m putting all personal feelings and likes aside …. Because god knows I had next level hate for Merab a few years ago after some of his “Aldo performances” …. But I think he dominates this fight and makes it look easy and retires henry .
Too much volume /pace /cardio …. And his wrestling will be more than enough … if sterling could outwrestle and outstrike Henry - so can Merab to a clearer extent imo …. I cnat see a 37 yr old Henry having any advantage in any area …
Am I crazy ? Anyone picking Henry ?
I’m gunna throw a 1000 on Merab (I place bet tickets in betting forum)
