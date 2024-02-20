I respect Merab. (You should too)

This goblin ain't half bad.



I admit it... I didn't used to be a fan of Merab. I thought his takedowns were sloppy, he had a very lan 'n' pray fighting style and his skits were lame. But after his performance against Cejudo, I'm changing my mind. Here's why.



Cejudo is 37. But make no mistake, beating Cejudo is no easy feat. Merab's wrestling was just so much better. His pace was relentless. One of the best cardio machines in the UFC for sure.



Yes... the goblin does lack finishing power but fights can still be entertaining without them, especially if the fighter is dominant.



I would like to see Merab vs. O'Malley. I have zero interest in the Cheeto fight. I think Merab loses that fight, however.



Personally, I think Umar is better everywhere, and way more exciting. I just wish the guy fought more.



Umar vs Merab is an exciting matchup.