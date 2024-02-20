I respect Merab. (You should too)

big franklin

big franklin

franklin
@Green
Joined
Apr 17, 2022
Messages
989
Reaction score
2,798
This goblin ain't half bad.

I admit it... I didn't used to be a fan of Merab. I thought his takedowns were sloppy, he had a very lan 'n' pray fighting style and his skits were lame. But after his performance against Cejudo, I'm changing my mind. Here's why.

Cejudo is 37. But make no mistake, beating Cejudo is no easy feat. Merab's wrestling was just so much better. His pace was relentless. One of the best cardio machines in the UFC for sure.

Yes... the goblin does lack finishing power but fights can still be entertaining without them, especially if the fighter is dominant.

I would like to see Merab vs. O'Malley. I have zero interest in the Cheeto fight. I think Merab loses that fight, however.

Personally, I think Umar is better everywhere, and way more exciting. I just wish the guy fought more.

Umar vs Merab is an exciting matchup.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Jinx_AA
Is anyone picking cejudo over merab?
3 4 5
Replies
99
Views
3K
AmonTobin
AmonTobin
krelianx
O'Malley's Reign - The Road Ahead
2
Replies
22
Views
988
Harlekin
Harlekin
KOPPE
Sterling vs Merab as a punishment
2
Replies
33
Views
2K
Psychojoe86
P
The Legendary Scarface
Anyone else find it ridiculous that Merab is still willing to wait?
5 6 7
Replies
138
Views
5K
chimpoehurricane
C
biscuitsbrah
Media Henry cejudo’s Road to Redemption
Replies
10
Views
403
fortheo
fortheo

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,232,054
Messages
55,118,607
Members
174,622
Latest member
DrederickH8m

Share this page

Back
Top