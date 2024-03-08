Is Chito the king of the intangibles?

Championship gas tank

Championship resolve

Championship nastiness

Championship durability

It's like Chito has everything he needs to be one of the greats except the skills. Not saying he isn't skilled or couldn't win on Saturday, but nobody's deluding themselves into thinking that this weekend will be a start of a dominant championship reign or anything. We've seen him lose enough times to almost surely discount that. I just feel like if he was elite in one area, Chito could be something special. Everything else is there.
 
KO power would certainly help... Hopefully he pulls it out and KTFO's that pink haired dork.
 
Chito's gas tank is good but he does a lot of nothing a lot which I think is most of it. His opponents out work him then he lands big shots to swing the rounds. If his gas tank is really that good he should do more output so he doesn't always lose rounds till he doesn't because you can't count on that all the time. There is a clear deficit in his takedown defense as well. If he really does have good cardio his best bet is to keep the pace with Sean AND hope for a big shot or he could end up losing a decision with the commentary continously saying that he does this then lands a big shot which may never come.
 
