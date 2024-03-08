Is Chito the king of the intangibles?

Dana's Conscience
Green Belt
@Green
- Joined
- Jun 26, 2023
- Messages
- 996
- Reaction score
- 1,917
Championship gas tank
Championship resolve
Championship nastiness
Championship durability
It's like Chito has everything he needs to be one of the greats except the skills. Not saying he isn't skilled or couldn't win on Saturday, but nobody's deluding themselves into thinking that this weekend will be a start of a dominant championship reign or anything. We've seen him lose enough times to almost surely discount that. I just feel like if he was elite in one area, Chito could be something special. Everything else is there.
Championship resolve
Championship nastiness
Championship durability
It's like Chito has everything he needs to be one of the greats except the skills. Not saying he isn't skilled or couldn't win on Saturday, but nobody's deluding themselves into thinking that this weekend will be a start of a dominant championship reign or anything. We've seen him lose enough times to almost surely discount that. I just feel like if he was elite in one area, Chito could be something special. Everything else is there.