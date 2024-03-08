Is Chito the king of the intangibles?

Chito's gas tank is good but he does a lot of nothing a lot which I think is most of it. His opponents out work him then he lands big shots to swing the rounds. If his gas tank is really that good he should do more output so he doesn't always lose rounds till he doesn't because you can't count on that all the time. There is a clear deficit in his takedown defense as well. If he really does have good cardio his best bet is to keep the pace with Sean AND hope for a big shot or he could end up losing a decision with the commentary continously saying that he does this then lands a big shot which may never come.