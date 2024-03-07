Petr Yan: "Chito Got Title Shot Because O'Malley Doesn't Believe He Can Beat Other Contenders."

“I think Marlon Vera got a gift, got gifted this title shot because he lost to Cory Sandhagen,” Yan said through a translator at UFC 299 media day. “Obviously it’s not for me to decide who is the title challenger, but I’m seriously in the mood to get back for the title race.



“Sean just picked contenders that he can beat because he doesn’t believe he can beat any other top contenders in the division. And just to remind everyone how he got his title shot, he got gifted a decision against me.”