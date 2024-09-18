AldoStillGoat said: Will Jones fight Tom if Stipe pull outs? Click to expand...

How do these back ups usually work, are the fighters told who the back up fighter is going to be, and it's part of the contract that they will fight the back up if their opponent pulls out?I seem to recall Colby turned up a day before fight day and weighed in to be the back up fighter on one of Leon's title fights, and Leon said he wasn't even aware Colby was going to be there or weigh in as back up. Which seems crazy to me.It just seems so utterly pointless having Aspinall as the back up if neither of the opponents are willing to fight him. Maybe Aspinall thinks that worst case scenario is Jones/Stipe refuse to fight, and they find Aspinall a different opponent to fight on that card instead, so it wouldn't be a complete waste of time. But then again Aspinall said he's not fighting for anything but the undisputed belt..