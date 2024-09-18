News Per Dana White: Tom Aspinall will be the backup for Jones vs Miocic

blaseblase said:
They need two backups, neither Jones nor Stipe is taking that fight. UNLESS Jones gets injured and they finally strip him. I think Stipe would fight Aspinall if the title is on the line but not otherwise.
Click to expand...



It could be for toms belt. If Stipe don't want it stay retired. Respectable man who put on bangers but the division needs to move along with clarity. Stipe's mumbling "idgaf" doesn't rlly help much.
 
They better have this agreed in writing that they will except the replacement bout. Either one of them could easily turn it down. Plus, if the UFC sets the example or not using Gamrot that time as the official backup and choosing someone else how can they expect the fighters to follow through?
 
Istryker said:
It could be for toms belt. If Stipe don't want it stay retired. Respectable man who put on bangers but the division needs to move along with clarity. Stipe's mumbling "idgaf" doesn't rlly help much.
Click to expand...
Stipe isn't gonna fight for an interim.
 
Best case scenario is Jones gets injured again, Dana finally strips him and makes Aspinall v Stipe. Aspinall beats Stipe. Then Jones will have to decide whether to retire or face Tom and the division can move on.
 
GrantB13 said:
They better have this agreed in writing that they will except the replacement bout. Either one of them could easily turn it down. Plus, if the UFC sets the example or not using Gamrot that time as the official backup and choosing someone else how can they expect the fighters to follow through?
Click to expand...
I think they are doing this to save face... do we really believe Jones or Stipe will accept this fight on short notice without millions more being thrown their way? They probably want to say "Hey it's not us, we had a backup but the other guys didn't want the fight".
 
Not a single circumstance Jon will fight Aspinall. Having him as a back up is useless.

Just incase, let's start a go fund me to pay stipe to drop out and hope for the best.
 
AldoStillGoat said:
Will Jones fight Tom if Stipe pull outs?
Click to expand...
How do these back ups usually work, are the fighters told who the back up fighter is going to be, and it's part of the contract that they will fight the back up if their opponent pulls out?

I seem to recall Colby turned up a day before fight day and weighed in to be the back up fighter on one of Leon's title fights, and Leon said he wasn't even aware Colby was going to be there or weigh in as back up. Which seems crazy to me.

It just seems so utterly pointless having Aspinall as the back up if neither of the opponents are willing to fight him. Maybe Aspinall thinks that worst case scenario is Jones/Stipe refuse to fight, and they find Aspinall a different opponent to fight on that card instead, so it wouldn't be a complete waste of time. But then again Aspinall said he's not fighting for anything but the undisputed belt..
 
LOL you think if Aspinall beats the brakes off of Miocic they'll shelve him again while they wait for Jones vs Miocic?? I bet they do. Either that or Jones will retire from the sport citing health or family reasons just so he doesn't end his career looking like a coward. But we all know better.
 
He should only be replacement for Stipe
Aspinall fighting Stipe would be a dumb fight, he doesn’t deserve
If bones pulls out, just strip him and give Aspinall the belt
 
F'n comedic statement from Jon's soulmate.

Coward ass Pico will probably avoid Stipe - AND then still avoid Tom.

Jones - Legacy of a HW Joke.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

HoiceNJuicy
Wishing for a Stipe Miocic injury?
2
Replies
27
Views
366
Leonard Haid
Leonard Haid
Captain Herb
News Aspinall to be back up for Jones/Stipe in November
5 6 7
Replies
123
Views
6K
Pharenheit
Pharenheit
K
Media Jon Anik disagrees with Dana White “Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall never f***ing happening” willing to bet big money on it
2 3 4
Replies
60
Views
2K
Lord Pyjamas
Lord Pyjamas
Tronald Dump
Dana White hopes Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic winner unifies with Tom Aspinall: 'If both retire, f*cking that'll suck'
3 4 5
Replies
97
Views
3K
VAfan
VAfan
Captain Herb
Jon just wanted to swim a few laps, Twitter blasted him anyway
2
Replies
24
Views
1K
IDGETKTFO
IDGETKTFO

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,247,657
Messages
56,209,387
Members
175,109
Latest member
Ronaldbattle93

Share this page

Back
Top