Will Jones fight Tom if Stipe pull outs?
They need two backups, neither Jones nor Stipe is taking that fight. UNLESS Jones gets injured and they finally strip him. I think Stipe would fight Aspinall if the title is on the line but not otherwise.
yup. he would too.Jon Jones will pull out if Stipe is injured, like against Sonnen...
Stipe isn't gonna fight for an interim.It could be for toms belt. If Stipe don't want it stay retired. Respectable man who put on bangers but the division needs to move along with clarity. Stipe's mumbling "idgaf" doesn't rlly help much.
I think they are doing this to save face... do we really believe Jones or Stipe will accept this fight on short notice without millions more being thrown their way? They probably want to say "Hey it's not us, we had a backup but the other guys didn't want the fight".They better have this agreed in writing that they will except the replacement bout. Either one of them could easily turn it down. Plus, if the UFC sets the example or not using Gamrot that time as the official backup and choosing someone else how can they expect the fighters to follow through?
How do these back ups usually work, are the fighters told who the back up fighter is going to be, and it's part of the contract that they will fight the back up if their opponent pulls out?
Short answer: No