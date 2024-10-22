Opinion - Aspinall vs Poatan in March

andgonsil

andgonsil

Green Belt
@Green
Joined
May 26, 2021
Messages
1,207
Reaction score
2,419
This theory is based on the case of Ankalaev defeating Rakic

Do you notice that Aspinall stopped to talk about Jones? He has already resigned himself to the fact that Jon is going to retire

What's left for Tom? Gane/Volkov. I don't believe a rematch with Volkov is worth it for him. Gane will ask for time to prepare for a fight with Aspinall

March is the perfect time for an HW title fight. Poatan will be available, as will Tom. They both expressed a desire to face each other. And Alex hinted that negotiations are underway behind the scenes
 
andgonsil said:
This theory is based on the case of Ankalaev defeating Rakic

Do you notice that Aspinall stopped to talk about Jones? He has already resigned himself to the fact that Jon is going to retire

What's left for Tom? Gane/Volkov. I don't believe a rematch with Volkov is worth it for him. Gane will ask for time to prepare for a fight with Aspinall

March is the perfect time for an HW title fight. Poatan will be available, as will Tom. They both expressed a desire to face each other. And Alex hinted that negotiations are underway behind the scenes
Click to expand...

Unless Tom is got word that Jon will fight him after he fights and beats Stipe. And he's ready to get in the cage in NYC after the fight.
 
I can honestly see Jonnyboy sticking around for one more fight vs Poatan. I think he knows Alex is pretty much the main character of the UFC right now and that could the final last fight that could give him some extra spicy PPV numbers. Poatan being popular, first three weight division champ possibility and all. Also it's likely a very easy fight for him of course.
 
I just looked at an old magazine for the top heavyweights in 2008, its crazy to see better talent back then than present day!
 
its very likely jones retires after beating stipe

that would promote aspinall to undisputed and they could setup a title shot for alex.
 
not sure its next but def think it happens next year. Just a question of do they do it in spring next and start Toms HW title run off with a bang or do they do Tom vs Volkov/Gane and Alex vs Ank/Rakic and if they both win then do it? Risking one of them losing that way but do think those fights should happen first and clear things up and then theres really nobody or nothing stopping that fight from happening and also making most sense for both guys. Right now if Ank smokes Rakic and then doesnt get Alex next pretty fucked up.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll
Jon Jones fighting Tom Aspinall or Poatan fighting Ankalaev - Which fight is more likely to happen?
2
Replies
26
Views
1K
KO Shotz
KO Shotz
Iroh
  • Poll
Who would you favor in a Aspinall vs Poatan fight?
4 5 6
Replies
115
Views
4K
Tweak896
Tweak896
L
Which fight would make more $ $ $
2
Replies
32
Views
702
Luffy
L
Captain Herb
News Aspinall to be back up for Jones/Stipe in November
5 6 7
Replies
123
Views
6K
Pharenheit
Pharenheit
BjPenn2017
Am I crazy for thinking Aspinall/Ankalaev are about to get screwed out of a TS?
2 3
Replies
47
Views
1K
Tweak896
Tweak896

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,250,277
Messages
56,380,444
Members
175,192
Latest member
Pound-For-Pound

Share this page

Back
Top