Opinion - Aspinall vs Poatan in March

not sure its next but def think it happens next year. Just a question of do they do it in spring next and start Toms HW title run off with a bang or do they do Tom vs Volkov/Gane and Alex vs Ank/Rakic and if they both win then do it? Risking one of them losing that way but do think those fights should happen first and clear things up and then theres really nobody or nothing stopping that fight from happening and also making most sense for both guys. Right now if Ank smokes Rakic and then doesnt get Alex next pretty fucked up.