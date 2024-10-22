Opinion - Aspinall vs Poatan in March

andgonsil
This theory is based on the case of Ankalaev defeating Rakic
Do you notice that Aspinall stopped to talk about Jones? He has already resigned himself to the fact that Jon is going to retire
What's left for Tom? Gane/Volkov. I don't believe a rematch with Volkov is worth it for him. Gane will ask for time to prepare for a fight with Aspinall
March is the perfect time for an HW title fight. Poatan will be available, as will Tom. They both expressed a desire to face each other. And Alex hinted that negotiations are underway behind the scenes
