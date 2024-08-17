Media Merab jumps into the crowd to confront heckler

Shit's getting real lol

Didn't NSAC give someone a fine and 6 month ban recently for something like this? (reduced to two if they did anger management / counselling at the UFC PI?)
 
Not too bad, I thought he was going to toss him around.

He just went up touched his head and grabbed his hair briefly and left.
 
This man has gotten Merab unhinged.

Blanqa Blanqua said:
Shit's getting real lol

Didn't NSAC give someone a fine and 6 month ban recently for something like this? (reduced to two if they did anger management / counselling at the UFC PI?)
Yeah, that would be the other manlet from that region of the world - Tsarukyan. Also didn't Topuria punch out some guy at a bar too who was talking shit to him?

Those folks seem to really want to handle things face to face
 
Portland8242 said:
Yeah, that would be the other manlet from that region of the world - Tsarukyan. Also didn't Topuria punch out some guy at a bar too who was talking shit to him?

Those folks seem to really want to handle things face to face

Those folks seem to really want to handle things face to face
Word, that was it, punched him for giving him the middle finger during walk out

Topuria too? damn These lil guys have had enough lol
 
