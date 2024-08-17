LOL, if you grabbed Merab's hair like that, would the plugs fall out?I'd toss that Manlet right back into the stage
You wouldn't.I'd toss that Manlet right back into the stage
Yeah, that would be the other manlet from that region of the world - Tsarukyan. Also didn't Topuria punch out some guy at a bar too who was talking shit to him?Shit's getting real lol
Didn't NSAC give someone a fine and 6 month ban recently for something like this? (reduced to two if they did anger management / counselling at the UFC PI?)
Word, that was it, punched him for giving him the middle finger during walk outYeah, that would be the other manlet from that region of the world - Tsarukyan. Also didn't Topuria punch out some guy at a bar too who was talking shit to him?
Those folks seem to really want to handle things face to face
Also didn't Topuria punch out some guy at a bar too who was talking shit to him?