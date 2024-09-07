It will be the era of the sloppy, to-the-death grinders. We have Pantoja, Belal, and Dricus, although Dricus and Pantoja are so much more sloppy than Belal. But then we would have Merab in this conversation as well.

All of these guys are absolute cardio machines, except for pantoja lol.

But all guys just non stop forward pressure, willing to get hit and get absolutely gassed in order to break you.



Will Merab keep the streak going? Or can Suga be the one to keep the striking technicians alive? (Moreno losing to Pantoja, Leon losing to Belal, Adesanya losing to Dricus)



Also the one thing that Suga possesses over his peers is that one punch KO power. Could be a game changer.









Also here’s a video of Suga’s coach Tim, breaking down some of Merab training videos he posts. Decently insightful.

