Is Alexander Pantoja the Most Underrated Champion in the UFC?

Sherbums, let’s give some respect to Alexander Pantoja. He’s already beaten most of the top guys in his division before becoming champion, and now he’s on his way to do it all over again. He’s 3-0 against Brandon Moreno, including their bloody battle at UFC 290, which was one of the most exciting title fights in recent memory.



Not only that, but he’s also beaten Brandon Royval twice, and Royval is now working his way back for a third shot. Yet Pantoja still seems to be overlooked despite always putting on thrilling performances. His aggressive style, high fight IQ, and relentless pace make him a fighter fans should be more vocal about.



When are we going to give this man his flowers? Is Pantoja the most underrated champion in the UFC right now? Time to recognize greatness.