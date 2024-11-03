Moreno and Royval are cleaning the division for Pantoja

Pantoja is 12-3 in the UFC, 14-4 including TUF

The four losses are to Dustin Ortiz, Askar Askarov, Ougikubo, and Figgy, three elite wrestlers / grapplers, and Figgy, who might be a top 3 flyweight ever

He has already beaten elite strikers of the division Moreno, Royval, and KKF, sometimes multiple times

The UFC is now matching him with newcomer Asakura, who is a striker, after having fought 2-0 Erceg, also mostly a boxer

On the other side, the best grapplers and wrestlers of the division are handled by Moreno and Royval

Moreno has just beaten Albazi and Royval has just beaten Tatsuro Taira

Before that, Nicolau's rise to title contention has also been stopped by Royval