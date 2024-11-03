Moreno and Royval are cleaning the division for Pantoja

Pantoja is 12-3 in the UFC, 14-4 including TUF
The four losses are to Dustin Ortiz, Askar Askarov, Ougikubo, and Figgy, three elite wrestlers / grapplers, and Figgy, who might be a top 3 flyweight ever
He has already beaten elite strikers of the division Moreno, Royval, and KKF, sometimes multiple times
The UFC is now matching him with newcomer Asakura, who is a striker, after having fought 2-0 Erceg, also mostly a boxer
On the other side, the best grapplers and wrestlers of the division are handled by Moreno and Royval
Moreno has just beaten Albazi and Royval has just beaten Tatsuro Taira
Before that, Nicolau's rise to title contention has also been stopped by Royval
 
I imagine the next title eliminator will have to be Kara France vs Almabayev otherwise where are they going to get a worthy fresh contender
 
Yeah its mega frustrating. Nobody wants either of them having another title shot. KKF must be next after Asakura you'd imagine, I think they'll keep him on the backburner too and not make him fight again in the meantime.
 
What if Asakura wins? That would open up the division.
 
It's a shame taira got beat. Nobody really wants to see moreno fight for it again since he's lost 3 times. But on the other hand kkf fighting for it is kind of silly as well considering Moreno beat him twice and just beat albazi who "beat" kkf...but I guess kkf fighting for the title isn't the worst thing in the world.
 
Yeah, I’m really hoping Asakura pulls it off just to shake the division up a bit
 
