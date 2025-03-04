Making sense of the Flyweight & Bantamweight Divisions

tornado362
Both the flyweight and bantamweight divisions currently lack a clear No. 1 contender. With that in mind, I’ve put together a plan that makes sense for both divisions and helps create fresh matchups.
Normally, I’m against champions changing divisions, but there’s nobody at flyweight for him to fight right now. Meanwhile, bantamweight is struggling with a dominant champ and no clear challenger. Now is the perfect time for Pantoja vs. Merab.
Flyweight: Clearing Up the Contenders
Summary of My Plan
What would you change?
The Time for Pantoja vs. MerabAlexandre Pantoja has three title defenses and wins over Kape, Erceg, Moreno (x3), Royval (x2), and Asakura. Given his dominance, he deserves a shot at a second belt.
- This fight could headline UFC 316 in New Jersey, close to Merab’s hometown.
Bantamweight: Who Deserves a Title Shot?
Sean O’Malley
- His biggest claim is that he had a more competitive fight with Merab than Yan did.
- He wasn’t a long-reigning, dominant champion, so he doesn’t have an automatic rematch claim.
Petr Yan
- Coming off wins over Song Yadong and Deiveson Figueiredo.
- Probably deserves the shot over O’Malley on merit.
- However, Merab dominated him in their fight—nothing suggests the result would change.
- Whittaker needed three wins before getting a rematch with Adesanya; Yan should do the same.
The Solution?UFC Qatar Main Event: Sean O’Malley vs. Petr Yan 2 (5 rounds)
- Their first fight was razor-close.
- A five-round rematch determines the rightful No. 1 contender.
Brandon Royval
- Lost twice to Pantoja—earning a third shot is tough without being a former champ.
- Currently injured.
- Better suited for 135 in my opinion—should face the Sandhagen/Figueiredo winner.
- If he stays at flyweight, rescheduling Kape vs. Royval is an option.
Manel Kape
- On a two-fight win streak, but his last win was controversial.
- Needs one more win to justify a title shot.
- Given his beef with Kai Kara-France, that’s the fight to make.
Kai Kara-France
- Impressive KO over Erceg, but one win shouldn’t be enough for a title shot.
- To restore credibility to the division, he should earn his shot by fighting Kape.
The Solution?UFC Perth Main Event: Kai Kara-France vs. Manel Kape
- Winner gets the next shot at the flyweight title.
- If Royval moves up, this fight determines a future 135-pound title challenger.
- UFC 316: Merab Dvalishvili vs. Alexandre Pantoja (135)
- UFC Qatar: Sean O'Malley vs. Petr Yan 2 (5 rounds)
- UFC Perth: Kai Kara-France vs. Manel Kape
- Final Q4 Event: Brandon Royval vs. Sandhagen/Figueiredo winner (135)
Other Key Fights to Make
Bantamweight
- Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Song Yadong
- Henry Cejudo vs. Aldo/Zahabi winner
- Rob Font vs. Vera/Bautista winner
Flyweight
- Tatsuro Taira vs. Moreno/Erceg winner
- Amir Albazi vs. Tagir Ulanbekov
- Alex Perez vs. Asu Almabayev
- Tim Elliott vs. Ramazonbek Temirov
This plan keeps the divisions moving, creates exciting matchups, and ensures that only the most deserving contenders get title shots.
