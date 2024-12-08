Will Pantoja be victim of the same disrespect that Demetrius Johnson faced???

I think all you Sherbums can agree that Pantoja is one of if not the most dominant reigning champions in the sport. He has an incredibly well rounded skillset. He has beat the shit of his contenders. He earned his titleshot fair and square. He has exciting fights. He accpets all comers. He never duck opponents. He is fairly active. He gets finishes. Unarguably the second greatest 124er of all time with a very real possbility of challenge DJ's status in th near future. And yet he is not held to same regard as other champions. Like how the hell is this guy ranked #11 in the PFP list. He is easily TOP 5 and I would argue TOP 3. Yes over Poatan.



Demetrius Johnson had the same issue despite being the PFP#1 best fighter in the sport. He was never truly given his flowers until after he left the UFC. It seems as though Pantoja is quickly following this path.



I know some people will say it's because he's Flyweight but Figuerdo and Moreno were given massive amounts respect as champion. And if destiny had been diffferent and either of those two guys were the ones to be going on this legendary run instead of Pantoja I feel like fans would have eleavted them in status. Yet Pantoja receives none of this rub.



Is it personality? Is because he doesn't talk trash? Is it because he doesn't have any major beefs???