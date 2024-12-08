Will Pantoja be victim of the same disrespect that Demetrius Johnson faced???

Will Pantoja ever get the respect he deserves

  • No he never will

    Votes: 3 42.9%

  • Yes fans will wake up

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • I think he already does

    Votes: 3 42.9%

  • Shut up Dreyga. I will never vote for you

    Votes: 1 14.3%
  • Total voters
    7
I think all you Sherbums can agree that Pantoja is one of if not the most dominant reigning champions in the sport. He has an incredibly well rounded skillset. He has beat the shit of his contenders. He earned his titleshot fair and square. He has exciting fights. He accpets all comers. He never duck opponents. He is fairly active. He gets finishes. Unarguably the second greatest 124er of all time with a very real possbility of challenge DJ's status in th near future. And yet he is not held to same regard as other champions. Like how the hell is this guy ranked #11 in the PFP list. He is easily TOP 5 and I would argue TOP 3. Yes over Poatan.

Demetrius Johnson had the same issue despite being the PFP#1 best fighter in the sport. He was never truly given his flowers until after he left the UFC. It seems as though Pantoja is quickly following this path.

I know some people will say it's because he's Flyweight but Figuerdo and Moreno were given massive amounts respect as champion. And if destiny had been diffferent and either of those two guys were the ones to be going on this legendary run instead of Pantoja I feel like fans would have eleavted them in status. Yet Pantoja receives none of this rub.

Is it personality? Is because he doesn't talk trash? Is it because he doesn't have any major beefs???
 
the fact that he's not ranked atleast 4 in p4p tells you he's not respected by the mma viewing public
 
Yeah, these guys are only slightly more relevant than wmma in the overall scheme of things. It's just a weird on the surface to make these guys or girls the main on cards where literally everyone else on the card could literally obliterate them.
 
oski said:
main on cards where literally everyone else on the card could literally obliterate them.
Click to expand...
This is objectively false

Figgy and Cejudo have proven Flyweights can beat TOP Banatmweights

There is only a 10lb difference between weight classes
 
No, because he’s actually beating some legit opponents.
 
NO...... trust me on this...
sure other countries in the world or the American fans might disrespect him.
or Dana eventually might try to bully him over contract negotiations, and created narratives on him,
HOWEVER unlike Mighty mouse Pantoja has a country in full of support of him. And they will not tolerate disrespect in anyway form or fashion with they fighter.
unlike america, Brazil will always have their fighters back..
I envy that. so regardless of how Pantoja is overlooked or if his gate sales are low once they book him in Brazil
you will see him being embraced and getting treated like a KING that he is ...

Pantoja is becoming popular among brazilian fans or they wouldn't be watching his fight at 3am.
 
