  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Media Alexandre Pantoja wants shot at double champ status vs Merab Dvalishvili

svmr_db

svmr_db

Gold Belt
Platinum Member
Joined
Feb 9, 2019
Messages
18,510
Reaction score
72,294
UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja is interested in moving up in weight and challenging bantamweight champ Merab Dvalishvili.

"I really want to fight with Merab now, to get the second belt," Pantoja told "The Fight Bananas Show" on Tuesday. "If I have the opportunity, it's gonna be nice for me. People have put this in my mind, and now I start to think that's a good idea."

Pantoja has emerged as one of the top pound-for-pound fighters in MMA since winning the 125-pound title in July 2023. He's defended the belt three times, most recently submitting Kai Asakura at UFC 310 in December, and his reign is the fourth longest among current champions.

The Brazilian said he views himself as a real threat to Dvalishvili's 135-pound throne.

"I think I have a chance," Pantoja said. "Before, I (thought) about fighting with (former bantamweight champion Sean) O'Malley. Because I have some history with O'Malley. He talked shit. I think maybe with Merab, it's gonna be better for me, if I have the chance to fight him. I'm a good grappler, too. I like to make jiu-jitsu. If Merab puts me down, it's gonna be nice for me, too. I know how to move."

Rumors circulated on social media last week that the UFC was targeting a fight between Pantoja and No. 4-ranked flyweight Kai Kara-France. However, Pantoja said he hasn't heard who his next opponent will be.

He added that he wants to return to action at UFC 314, which is scheduled for April 12 in Miami. Pantoja trains out of American Top Team in nearby Coconut Creek, Florida.

"Make a fight here in my hometown," Pantoja said. "I don't even have to take an airplane. It's gonna be perfect for me. That's what I want, that's what I asked the UFC (for)."
Click to expand...


 
I think they may as well do it. Book O'Malley vs Yan 2 in the meantime to determine the next bantamweight challenger after that.
 
I'm over Champ v Champ... That being said. It sounds like a better fight than Merab vs Topuria.
 
ok feed him to merab then, Timing makes sense. Do KKF vs Kape for interim title
 
RockyLockridge said:
ok feed him to merab then, Timing makes sense. Do KKF vs Kape for interim title
Click to expand...

No need for an interim lol, nobody at flyweight has a super strong case for a title shot right now anyways. They can all take one more fight to pick up a win and fight for the flyweight title in the summer / fall.
 
svmr_db said:
No need for an interim lol, nobody at flyweight has a super strong case for a title shot right now anyways. They can all take one more fight to pick up a win and fight for the flyweight title in the summer / fall.
Click to expand...
Well just in the case pantoja wins and decides not to come back down
 
Hell, I’d love to watch!

These Champ vs Champ fights are always intriguing.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Ser das Trevas
Pantoja beat, crushed and humiliated Kai Asakura as UFC 310
2
Replies
32
Views
898
blaseblase
blaseblase
biscuitsbrah
Media If Merab wins
2 3
Replies
44
Views
1K
mkt
mkt
13Seconds
Better contender performance. Erceg vs Pantoja or Umar vs Dvalishvili?
Replies
11
Views
250
DrRodentia
DrRodentia
Dreyga_King of Sherbums
Is Kai Asakura vs. Pantoja More Anticipated Than Ian vs. Shavkat?
2
Replies
28
Views
986
NoSmilez
NoSmilez
thewhiterooster
next for Pantoja?
Replies
1
Views
150
chinarice
chinarice

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,257,925
Messages
56,861,377
Members
175,434
Latest member
smonaddd12345

Share this page

Back
Top