UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja is interested in moving up in weight and challenging bantamweight champ Merab Dvalishvili.
"I really want to fight with Merab now, to get the second belt," Pantoja told "The Fight Bananas Show" on Tuesday. "If I have the opportunity, it's gonna be nice for me. People have put this in my mind, and now I start to think that's a good idea."
Pantoja has emerged as one of the top pound-for-pound fighters in MMA since winning the 125-pound title in July 2023. He's defended the belt three times, most recently submitting Kai Asakura at UFC 310 in December, and his reign is the fourth longest among current champions.
The Brazilian said he views himself as a real threat to Dvalishvili's 135-pound throne.
"I think I have a chance," Pantoja said. "Before, I (thought) about fighting with (former bantamweight champion Sean) O'Malley. Because I have some history with O'Malley. He talked shit. I think maybe with Merab, it's gonna be better for me, if I have the chance to fight him. I'm a good grappler, too. I like to make jiu-jitsu. If Merab puts me down, it's gonna be nice for me, too. I know how to move."
Rumors circulated on social media last week that the UFC was targeting a fight between Pantoja and No. 4-ranked flyweight Kai Kara-France. However, Pantoja said he hasn't heard who his next opponent will be.
He added that he wants to return to action at UFC 314, which is scheduled for April 12 in Miami. Pantoja trains out of American Top Team in nearby Coconut Creek, Florida.
"Make a fight here in my hometown," Pantoja said. "I don't even have to take an airplane. It's gonna be perfect for me. That's what I want, that's what I asked the UFC (for)."