Merab is great, but lets chill brah

deviake

deviake

Raisin bran aficionado
@Silver
Joined
Jan 2, 2015
Messages
14,447
Reaction score
7,674
Merab has great cardio and good enough striking to not get blown out on the feet. He's a certified beast but I think people REALLY exaggerate how well he did in this fight with Umar. He landed what, one good right hand in the 4th? And spammed takedowns that were largely ineffectual while Joe and Cormier were giving him sloppy, drooling, dome and cradling his jewels for getting stuffed and making Umar tired. Did he even keep Umar on the ground for more than 20 or 30 seconds of control when Umar was utterly exhausted? He didn't win by a large margin, he wasn't rag dolling Lil Khabib.

While Merab's cardio is insane, he does slow and start eating shots in the fif round, at least his last two fights anyway. Showboating can be fun to see in fights but it annoys me when the guy showboating has mainly beat up the other fighter's lungs more so than the rest of them, especially when they're stalling and moving away in the final round to secure the win.

I've seen shit loads of posts talking about the fight like it was some blowout and questioning Lil Eagle's heart, but it's like, chill dudes. Merab won and is probably gonna hold on to the belt for a while from the looks of it, but lets stay in orbit of the planet here. This wasn't GSP/Penn 2 or some shit. He put on a good performance and wore Umar down. He's world class, Umar isn't a scrub for losing to a machine like Merab.
 
It's salty Dagi haters with Proper 12 poisoning waiting since 2018 to proclaim 92-2

Let them have their brief moment in natural sunlight before they retreat back into their basements
 
Merab is not the most skilled anywhere. He doesn’t really land big shots or even control guys very well. He’s not very dangerous. You’re not going to be impressed if you’re looking for stuff like that from him.

But he has an ability to just wear guys down and eventually kind of be able to do whatever he wants. The ability to drown guys like that is impressive.
 
sdpdude9 said:
Merab is not the most skilled anywhere. He doesn’t really land big shots or even control guys very well. He’s not very dangerous. You’re not going to be impressed if you’re looking for stuff like that from him.
Click to expand...
That's the point of watching fights to me lol, so yeah, I mean if a fighter isn't dangerous and primarily wins through attrition and points then yeah, I'm not gonna be that excited about their career. He's still a beast of course.

sdpdude9 said:
But he has an ability to just wear guys down and eventually kind of be able to do whatever he wants. The ability to drown guys like that is impressive.
Click to expand...
The thing is though, he doesn't seem to be able to do whatever he wants unless whatever he wants means being no where near a finish, doing much damage, or even having control on the ground. He also seems to fall off in the fif round.
 
Funny how everyone loves merab now when they were all saying he was ducking and had no chance to win prior. I agree with your post, Merab didn't dominate like people are saying, round 1,2, went to umar and round 3 was close. Round 4 and 5 were really bad optics for Umar so it made people think he got his ass kicked when he was competitive for most of the fight and did better than anyone else
 
He beat Umar. I think Merab pretty much cleared the division outside of Figgy but Figgy lost recently. Figgy is also a 125er. Yadong has very low fight IQ so I don't think he can climb back up and win a title eliminator.

The division is restructuring. A lot of the familiar faces of the division have aged out or currently in the process of aging out. Merab is about to get old too.
 
He won and he's on a pretty epic win streak. No one said he ragdolled Umar and it was a close fight, 48-47 on two cards and all the rounds were pretty close.

Just beating a Nurmagomedov is a pretty epic accomplishment, and he was a big betting underdog so he deserves the props he's getting
 
He's done it to an elite row of killers. People should be very high on him.
 
