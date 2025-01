rightfight777 said: Okay we know Merab is a cardio machine (perhaps oiled like Lance Armstrong) but how to beat him is not that complicated. Good foot movement and endless leg kicks. Chop him down and cardio means little if he can't move effectively. Umar can beat him with leg kicks. Click to expand...

endless leg kicks vs a guy who is going to spam takedowns and has better cardio than you? how does that work? how do you have good foot movement if the other guy can move more than you can without getting tired?it's very easy to beat Merab. his weakness is like every other human's weakness in the world. hit him really hard in the head, and he will go to sleep. then you win. simple really.