Media Islam speaks on Umar's loss to Merab Dvalishvili

"Umar doesn't need to change a lot, just needs to deserve another chance and get a full camp."
I agree with his assessment.

Despite facing a one-armed fighter, Merab received excessive praise for a somewhat - to me at least - lackluster performance. He primarily coasted to a decision, spending more energy on showmanship for the crowd than on securing a decisive victory or submission.

That statement is not "hating" or taking anything away from Merab. I do think he won that fight and don't think Umar got robbed or anything. I just believe 100% Umar can defeat Merab.

Hopefully, we get to see these two compete again in the future.
 
As if Merab had longer to prepare...

And here we go, thus full-camp Umar is born...witness sherdog history.
 
1028570-93e7c82065f6ea9f1ee744102c928781.jpg
 
When dagis taste their own medicine…

What if Merab is not entertained by rematches? What if he wants new names?
 
GhoiVUsW0AAZHb7.jpeg



Merab exposed Umar

Umar's soy hand broke against Chad Merab when he tried to punch him with his limp wrists

Merab had staph and stitches on his leg and only had less than 6 weeks to train for this fight

That was Umar's best chance to beat Merab and he blew it

Healthy Full Camp Merab 50-44 Umar easily in a rematch
 
