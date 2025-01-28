HNIC215
Semper Fidelis...
@Black
- Joined
- Jul 26, 2018
- Messages
- 6,835
- Reaction score
- 17,924
"Umar doesn't need to change a lot, just needs to deserve another chance and get a full camp."
I agree with his assessment.
Despite facing a one-armed fighter, Merab received excessive praise for a somewhat - to me at least - lackluster performance. He primarily coasted to a decision, spending more energy on showmanship for the crowd than on securing a decisive victory or submission.
That statement is not "hating" or taking anything away from Merab. I do think he won that fight and don't think Umar got robbed or anything. I just believe 100% Umar can defeat Merab.
Hopefully, we get to see these two compete again in the future.