"Umar doesn't need to change a lot, just needs to deserve another chance and get a full camp."

I agree with his assessment.Despite facing a one-armed fighter, Merab received excessive praise for a somewhat - to me at least - lackluster performance. He primarily coasted to a decision, spending more energy on showmanship for the crowd than on securing a decisive victory or submission.That statement is not "hating" or taking anything away from Merab. I do think he won that fight and don't think Umar got robbed or anything. I just believe 100% Umar can defeat Merab.Hopefully, we get to see these two compete again in the future.