Merab Dvalishvili made Umar look like an amateur

Damn, I was actually so 50/50 on this but Merab made it look so easy

I felt like I'm not watching a fight, it felt more like watching a soccer game and the guy scores and celebrates

The difference is Merab was celebrating against one of the most dangerous guys in the world when it comes to hand to hand combat

Amazing fight, Merab is the bantamweight goat for sure for me

I get that title defenses add an extra layer of pressure and for some people he needs more defenses, but for me, you have someone like Asakura and Umar fighting for the title after no fights and 1 fight in the ufc, meanwhile Merab has to fight 8 or 9 people to be considered decent; I just don't think it's fair

Merab Dvalishvili is one of the GOATS and is the most deserving person to be called The Bantamweight Goat of UFC as of now, he's definitely earned it
 
It was a close fight, calm down. Umar took 2 rounds and Merab outlasted him with his legendary cardio, Umar will learn a lot from this defeat.
 
That’s an exaggeration come on, he’d finish an amateur in 1-2 mins

He did fight a good fight though for sure
 
No he did not. It was great fight. Why the fuck would fight last 25 minutes if you match "goat" against "amateur".
 
im a Merab fan but he was clearly in with somebody who was younger and more skilled than himself. Merab just has legendary cardio and pace and willpower, and eventually broke Umar but if they fought again i could see it going the other way.
 
in the last two rounds, yes.
But Umar won round one and two, and round three was close.

Even Burns thinks Umar first three rounds.

 
"It wasn't close!"

48-47 on two cards. If Umar won a single one of the last 3 rounds where his hand was broken he would have won the fight.

Factually.
 
Well, Merab was right when he said Umar isn't ready. He wasn't called The Machine for nothing.
 
