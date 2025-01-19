Damn, I was actually so 50/50 on this but Merab made it look so easy



I felt like I'm not watching a fight, it felt more like watching a soccer game and the guy scores and celebrates



The difference is Merab was celebrating against one of the most dangerous guys in the world when it comes to hand to hand combat



Amazing fight, Merab is the bantamweight goat for sure for me



I get that title defenses add an extra layer of pressure and for some people he needs more defenses, but for me, you have someone like Asakura and Umar fighting for the title after no fights and 1 fight in the ufc, meanwhile Merab has to fight 8 or 9 people to be considered decent; I just don't think it's fair



Merab Dvalishvili is one of the GOATS and is the most deserving person to be called The Bantamweight Goat of UFC as of now, he's definitely earned it