How exactly did Merab win Round 3?

Orange Belt
@Orange
Joined
Feb 19, 2024
Messages
491
Reaction score
1,476

Merab vs Umar: Round 3?

I just rewatched R3 and honestly think Umar won. He landed a greater quantity of cleaner shots (although Merab's right hand was maybe the cleanest shot of the round), his takedowns were more meaningful given the subsequent control, and he actually cut Merab's face.

Merab's smiles and showboating are what won him the round, he made his takedowns seem more relevant than they were and Umar's less by playing to the crowd, even though it was the opposite. The commentary were repeatedly also crediting him with strikes that didn't even land (and the initial sig strike count displayed mid R3 was also very wrong, which we can see by the updated stats).

People will call this cope but I'm genuinely curious why so many think this was a decisive round for Merab? It was close at the very least.

Umar.jpg
 
Watching it live I thought umar won round 3 and was shocked to see people unanimously give the round to merab. I thought I was just biased because I bet on umar but on rewatch with no sound Umar has a better argument to win round 3 than Merab does. Merab still deserved the win though
 
I guess it's time for the bathtub brigade to go through their re-watches where they automatically start scoring things more favorly for their guy. They did it when islam had a close fight with volk -- after re-watching, the brigade decided that it actually wasn't a competitive fight and should be 4-1 islam if you're unbiased. Then they re-watched the Islam vs. Dustin fight, and of course upon re-watch, that wasn't as competitive as people thought either. Now we must re-watch Umar vs. Merab and give him round 3, and hell, why not round 5 as well! Easy 4-1, or 3-2 for umar at worst is the correct score! And he did it all with a broken hand!

Merab won. Let it go guys.
 
Merab outlanded Umar in the first so he should've won that imho. I had Merab winning at least three rounds at worst, with a 49-46 being a pretty understandable scorecard in his favour.
 
I had Merab 4-1 . I don't even like Merab . Bath Tub brigade folks gotta do the Bayhtub brigade thing. I didn't see it that close of fight.

Umar is clearly talented an likely will be Chsmp one day or least get a few more cracks at it but he wasn't the better fighter that night
 
fortheo said:
I guess it's time for the bathtub brigade to go through their re-watches where they automatically start scoring things more favorly for their guy. They did it when islam had a close fight with volk -- after re-watching, the brigade decided that it actually wasn't a competitive fight and should be 4-1 islam if you're unbiased. Then they re-watched the Islam vs. Dustin fight, and of course upon re-watch, that wasn't as competitive as people thought either. Now we must re-watch Umar vs. Merab and give him round 3, and hell, why not round 5 as well! Easy 4-1, or 3-2 for umar at worst is the correct score! And he did it all with a broken hand!

Merab won. Let it go guys.
Click to expand...
Honestly, I'm loving it. Of course round 1 and 2 CLEARLY umar not at all close rounds the 2 of them.

All the talk about Merab ducking and avoiding this fight when he only stated simple facts, topped with the fact that they can't cope with this loss.

It's honestly just been pure comedy for me. Dagestani Bathwater flavor Juul pods straight to the brain
 
The Neckgobeardov crew still coping I see.

4-1 Merab is more reasonable than any iteration of Umar winning.
 
I had Umar winning 1,2,5. Theatrics and the fact that Merab was hustling still like it was the first 30 seconds in the 5th made an impression on the judges. It was a razor thin decision win. It's OK, its a good lesson for Umar to get much better, and leave Merab no chance at all next time.
 
fortheo said:
I guess it's time for the bathtub brigade to go through their re-watches where they automatically start scoring things more favorly for their guy. They did it when islam had a close fight with volk -- after re-watching, the brigade decided that it actually wasn't a competitive fight and should be 4-1 islam if you're unbiased. Then they re-watched the Islam vs. Dustin fight, and of course upon re-watch, that wasn't as competitive as people thought either. Now we must re-watch Umar vs. Merab and give him round 3, and hell, why not round 5 as well! Easy 4-1, or 3-2 for umar at worst is the correct score! And he did it all with a broken hand!

Merab won. Let it go guys.
Click to expand...
dustin and volk fights were competitive, but is 4-1 Islam in the volk fight that crazy? Round 5 volk won, 1,2 he got rocked so he lost those rounds, 4 he got controlled the entire time, 3 is a swing round which I gave to volk so I thought it was 3-2 but 4-1 is possible
 
fortheo said:
I guess it's time for the bathtub brigade to go through their re-watches where they automatically start scoring things more favorly for their guy. They did it when islam had a close fight with volk -- after re-watching, the brigade decided that it actually wasn't a competitive fight and should be 4-1 islam if you're unbiased. Then they re-watched the Islam vs. Dustin fight, and of course upon re-watch, that wasn't as competitive as people thought either. Now we must re-watch Umar vs. Merab and give him round 3, and hell, why not round 5 as well! Easy 4-1, or 3-2 for umar at worst is the correct score! And he did it all with a broken hand!

Merab won. Let it go guys.
Click to expand...

The "Bathtub Brigade" omg hahah.
 
It was a very close fight. Watched it three times and can see an argument for either man, though I think the most balanced result what we got - a decision in Merab's favor. His stamina & recovery rate are...interesting...but so long as nothing nefarious comes to light I give him all the credit for a hard-fought victory. I don't think he'll be able to do what he does to many top FW's, though.
 
