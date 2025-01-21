How exactly did Merab win Round 3?

Merab vs Umar: Round 3? ​

I just rewatched R3 and honestly think Umar won. He landed a greater quantity of cleaner shots (although Merab's right hand was maybe the cleanest shot of the round), his takedowns were more meaningful given the subsequent control, and he actually cut Merab's face.Merab's smiles and showboating are what won him the round, he made his takedowns seem more relevant than they were and Umar's less by playing to the crowd, even though it was the opposite. The commentary were repeatedly also crediting him with strikes that didn't even land (and the initial sig strike count displayed mid R3 was also very wrong, which we can see by the updated stats).People will call this cope but I'm genuinely curious why so many think this was a decisive round for Merab? It was close at the very least.