should the importance of round 3 changed Umar's approach?

Not sure if anyone caught the conversation in the corner between Khabib and Umar at the end of the 2nd (I missed it) but it seems round 3 was pretty monumental, both in terms of 20/20 hindsight and also while the fight was actually unfolding.

Umar won the 1st two rounds on two of the judges scorecards (+ my scorecord) so if he won the 3rd he would have won the fight unless Merab got a 10-8 or a stoppage in the championship rounds. Which his style doesn't really pull off often. So if I was Umar and I knew I was up 2 rounds going into the third AND ALSO knew Merab was a machine that will no doubt win the championship rounds on cardio (which, let's be fair, we knew prior to this fight) then...

I would EXPEND 110% of my cardio to win the 3rd round. As in spend so much that concede I will do absolutely nothing (other than stop myself from getting finished) in the 4th and 5th besides get taken down and get 9-10d to hell and back. Just gameplan for losing those rounds by default in non-competitive fashion... bet everything on the winning just the 3rd for a potential 48-47 victory.
 
If you blew everything you had left in the third and didn’t get a finish, you’d have no defence left to offer and you’d be a sitting duck for 2 whole rounds. Merab would see your utter exhaustion and finish you. He paced himself wisely imo. Going all in on R3 would’ve been a huge gamble.
 
Dionysian said:
Not sure if anyone caught the conversation in the corner between Khabib and Umar at the end of the 2nd (I missed it) but it seems round 3 was pretty monumental, both in terms of 20/20 hindsight and also while the fight was actually unfolding.

Umar won the 1st two rounds on two of the judges scorecards (+ my scorecord) so if he won the 3rd he would have won the fight unless Merab got a 10-8 or a stoppage in the championship rounds. Which his style doesn't really pull off often. So if I was Umar and I knew I was up 2 rounds going into the third AND ALSO knew Merab was a machine that will no doubt win the championship rounds on cardio (which, let's be fair, we knew prior to this fight) then...

I would EXPEND 110% of my cardio to win the 3rd round. As in spend so much that concede I will do absolutely nothing (other than stop myself from getting finished) in the 4th and 5th besides get taken down and get 9-10d to hell and back. Just gameplan for losing those rounds by default in non-competitive fashion... bet everything on the winning just the 3rd for a potential 48-47 victory.
Click to expand...
Yeah sounds good in theory but he was probably already starting to gas in the third so easier said than done.
 
