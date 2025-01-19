  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

does Umar lack heart or was it lack of experience?

TerraRayzing

TerraRayzing

Little eagle soars again
@Brown
Joined
Dec 2, 2016
Messages
3,497
Reaction score
5,963
Relatively speaking, of course. Islam proved that he can keep moving forward in the first Volk and the Dustin fight even if he is tired but Umar was visibly exhausted, couldn't maintain a good poker face and he looked defeated, especially in the championship rounds. He beat Cory in a five round fight but he was mostly dictating the whole thing and was never pressured like he was this time.
Or was it just a lack of experience, against the worst fucking guy possible in Merab?
I like Umar tho. I can see him becoming champion as he is young but curious to see, now that he lost his 0, whether he will get better like Islam did or will this sorta damage him moving forward.
 
Umar has great cardio, I think it was arrogance (he even said after he thought he was winning), the hand injury, and underestimating Merab's cardio. No excuses for him. But I think if he squeezed out 1 more round of cardio he could've easily won 3/5.

Merab just melted him. I think he was putting more effort in throwing strikes to do damage than he should. Umar looked destroyed in the 4th round on, gasping for air.

Umar needs to win at least 2 more for a rematch and Merab will be "old" by then anyways. Good fight.
 
Beastslayer47 said:
Umar is elite. He just needs to work on his cardio for a 5 rounder. I knew going into this fight that he may have cardio issues because you can see him breathing heavily as he speaks during his post fight interviews against previous opponents
He also lacks the crippling grappling pressure of Khabib. Even if Khabib slowed down a little in the championship rounds, his opponents were always worse.
 
He lacked experience against better competition, Merab wasnt wrong when he was saying that Umar only beat Cory. Plus Merab is a cardio machine. Nothing to be ashamed of, he'll be back
 
Neither. He was just unable to keep up for stretches of the fight with a guy who's cardio is so insane he could have easily gone another 5 rounds.
 
13Seconds said:
Heart had nothing to do with it. Merab broke his lungs
I was talking more about the optics tbh? There are fighters who, despite knowing they are losing and are dead tired, keep moving forward and maintain good composure and body language.
Umar looked exhausted and lowkey defeated but then again, he was up against Merab.
 
No he fought a great fight but Merab humbled him. The only thing he may have been lacking was humility.
 
Merab is an animal end of story. The pace he puts on is incredible, and honestly I thought on the feet he did well. Umar was the better striker but it's not like merab was fighting for his life trying to keep pace in the striking. His style sucks, and it can be boring but it's definitely to be respected
 
Merab is one of one. Umar didn't just "get tired". What Merab does is intentional, it's weaponized cardio like we've never seen. It's a skill the same as boxing or wrestling or jiu-jitsu. And given Merab's success, it's probably the best skill someone can have.

It doesn't matter how skilled you are otherwise, if you're drowning than nothing else you've brought to the fight matters. And what Merab does is drown people.
 
