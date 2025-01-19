Umar shooting takedowns was a massive mistake

Did anyone else find this strange? Umar got merab down in round 2 and had his back for like 10 seconds but with every other takedown it looked like he was using a tremendous amount of energy trying to get merab down and I have no idea why he wanted to even get merab down instead of strike with him. He already got merab down in round 2 and couldn't control him, so why was he using all this energy to try to take him down when he was already tired in round 3 and 4? There were moments when Umar would shoot a takedown and be trying so hard to pull merab down with a body lock and when he failed the takedown and had to get up he was visibly fatigued and struggling to get up quickly. Khabib telling umar he has to wrestle after round 3 was so bizarre to me, I think khabib assumed everyone could just wrestle for long times like him without getting tired quick, but that clearly wasn't the case for Umar. I think this mistake cost him the fight, it just wasted energy, umar had a better chance striking, stuffing takedowns, and disengaging