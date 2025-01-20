Do you actually believe Umar will not become BW champ at some point?

18-1



Close match against a freak of nature and broke his hand in the first round, but took no real damage. Did better against Merab than anyone esle during his run.



Umar is not thirty yet has yet to hit his prime.



Merab is almost 35.



I mean the possibility exists that he won't, but he already dominated Corey, and Umar is a much better grappler than Yan, Figgy, Henry and can strike as well. Look how much better he did against Merab than Henry (olympic gold medalist).



The future of the division, just like his brother Usman at LW.