If Merab beat Umar he will be the main candidate for GOAT of the division

DanDragon Machi said: Yes , he's gonna be considered by many people how better than Cruz. No so thecnicall or well-rounded but for sure the most efficient and difficlt to beat BW ever



He is the only man who beaten decisively O'Malley and Yan in them primes with no much competition. He woud have in his resume two of the best p4p strikers and a elite grappler like Umar. He would have two legends like Aldo and Cejudo too. Click to expand...

only to avoid finishes while failing to finish

To be real, Merab does have certain "superhuman" + "great" qualities.Unfortunately, ENTERTAINMENT VALUEOne of Them.True Greatness is hard to define.One aspect of GreatnessDominance over other great fighters. Merab definitely has this.Another aspect of GreatnessThe Ability to Finish + Willingness To Take Chances, to get the finish. Merab fails here.So yeah, people are always been argue about Merab Dvalishvili, and the truth will always be the same: Merab is truly great in some areas, utterly lacking in others.Most truly great fighters have to be more rounded than this; they have to be both dominant finishers, have shown guts and determination through adversity, and be willing to take risks.Merab's physical and skillful attributes allow him to "dominate people" ... butThisTrue Greatness, when all is said and done.