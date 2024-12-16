If Merab beat Umar he will be the main candidate for GOAT of the division

Yes , he's gonna be considered by many people how better than Cruz. He's not so technical or well-rounded but for sure the most efficient and difficult to beat BW ever

He is the only man who beaten decisively O'Malley and Yan in them primes with no much competition. He woud have in his resume two of the best p4p strikers and a elite grappler like Umar. He would have two legends like Aldo and Cejudo too.
 
To be real, Merab does have certain "superhuman" + "great" qualities.

Unfortunately, ENTERTAINMENT VALUE One of Them.

True Greatness is hard to define.

One aspect of Greatness = Dominance over other great fighters. Merab definitely has this.

Another aspect of Greatness = The Ability to Finish + Willingness To Take Chances, to get the finish. Merab fails here.

So yeah, people are always been argue about Merab Dvalishvili, and the truth will always be the same: Merab is truly great in some areas, utterly lacking in others.

Most truly great fighters have to be more rounded than this; they have to be both dominant finishers, have shown guts and determination through adversity, and be willing to take risks.

Merab's physical and skillful attributes allow him to "dominate people" ... but only to avoid finishes while failing to finish.

This True Greatness, when all is said and done.

.
 
Beating legends that are way past their time like Aldo isn't terribly impressive.

I don't usually complain about decisions because it is hard to finish at the top level, but this guy has had decisions all the way from the bottom level. Guys like GSP and Jones have a lot of decisions against top-tier fighters, but they were mostly finishing lower-level fighters before that, unlike this guy.

Hopefully someone good comes along and tools him so he doesn't rule the division with boredom.
 
GOAT? He doesn't even have a title defense. But he's come a long way from losing his first two UFC fights.
 
I'm hoping Umar ends Merab's run. I like Merab but dislike him at the same time. I don't expect Merab to be able to control Umar on the ground. Umar will pick Merab apart on the feet. Merab's run ends here.
 
People truly overuse the goat term.
We have to realize that the sport has evolved, fighters today are better and more technically sound then past fighters...

So in theory a prime merab could beat a prime cejudo or DJ!!!

However this is due to the sports natural progression..

IMHO no one should be in the goat discussion short of three successful title defenses and a history of showing domination throughout many years..

Just my 2 cents
 
