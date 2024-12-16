If Merab beat Umar he will be the main candidate for GOAT of the division

DanDragon Machi
Green Belt
@Green
- Joined
- Jan 28, 2014
- Messages
- 978
- Reaction score
- 695
Yes , he's gonna be considered by many people how better than Cruz. He's not so technical or well-rounded but for sure the most efficient and difficult to beat BW ever
He is the only man who beaten decisively O'Malley and Yan in them primes with no much competition. He woud have in his resume two of the best p4p strikers and a elite grappler like Umar. He would have two legends like Aldo and Cejudo too.
He is the only man who beaten decisively O'Malley and Yan in them primes with no much competition. He woud have in his resume two of the best p4p strikers and a elite grappler like Umar. He would have two legends like Aldo and Cejudo too.
Last edited: