I'm a fan of Merab.

You may not like the guy, you may hate his fighting style, but... you have to respect what this goblin's accomplished.

Look at the names of Merab's last 5 opponents: Umar, Sean, Cejudo, Yan, Aldo. There's no denying it, he is the best bantamweight in the world. That cardio is freakish.

As a matter of fact, I have him above Aljo (I wonder what he's okay with Merab surpassing his legacy). A couple more wins and he's looking at BW GOAT status.

I've always believed in Merab. He has my respect.
 
