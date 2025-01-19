I'm a fan of Merab.

big franklin
franklin
@Green
- Joined
- Apr 17, 2022
- Messages
- 1,130
- Reaction score
- 3,449
You may not like the guy, you may hate his fighting style, but... you have to respect what this goblin's accomplished.
Look at the names of Merab's last 5 opponents: Umar, Sean, Cejudo, Yan, Aldo. There's no denying it, he is the best bantamweight in the world. That cardio is freakish.
As a matter of fact, I have him above Aljo (I wonder what he's okay with Merab surpassing his legacy). A couple more wins and he's looking at BW GOAT status.
I've always believed in Merab. He has my respect.
