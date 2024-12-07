Is Merab afraid of Umar?

I don't usually like to make accusations like this.
Most "ducking" accusations are total nonsense, and obviously Merab stepped up to the plate and agreed to fight him, so he's not ducking the man.

Something about Merab's reluctance to fight Umar feels suspect though.
He's literally said and done everything to avoid fighting Umar. He's downplayed him, and seems genuinely angered to have to fight him.
He's pushed for Yan and O'Malley rematches, which makes sense since they're bigger fights, but it still feels weird.

You can certainly make the argument that Umar's not ranked as high, but only a fool would deny his dominance, and he's the obvious guy Merab hasn't fought yet.

Thoughts?
 
