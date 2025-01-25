Let's not forget the hilariously delusional narrative that Merab was "ducking" Umar

Portland8242
Silver Belt
@Silver
- Joined
- May 13, 2018
- Messages
- 10,437
- Reaction score
- 21,122
Merab - winning his fight in September, not only accepted the fight on a relatively short around to fight Umar, but also had a back injury that was effecting him, still accepted the fight. 28 stitches in his leg essentially giving him all the reason he needs if he wanted to pull out ? Nope, literally fooled the CASC by showing the same leg twice, pulled a Bisping.
A lot of smooth brains seemed to misinterpret Merab calling out Umar for getting an easy path up the rankings and an easy path to the title as "ducking". Merab - the guy who literally had to clear out the division before he got a shot, was very vocal about Umar's "privilege" with his last name and never in anyway stated that he wasn't down to fight him.
Literally just watched a Javier Mendez interview where he essentially blamed the entire loss on Umar's broken hand, yet apparently all the stuff Merab was battling in his camp was totally irrelevant.. His camp is DELUSIONAL.
Dagestani moron fanboys really outdid themselves with this one how it all turned out.
A lot of smooth brains seemed to misinterpret Merab calling out Umar for getting an easy path up the rankings and an easy path to the title as "ducking". Merab - the guy who literally had to clear out the division before he got a shot, was very vocal about Umar's "privilege" with his last name and never in anyway stated that he wasn't down to fight him.
Literally just watched a Javier Mendez interview where he essentially blamed the entire loss on Umar's broken hand, yet apparently all the stuff Merab was battling in his camp was totally irrelevant.. His camp is DELUSIONAL.
Dagestani moron fanboys really outdid themselves with this one how it all turned out.