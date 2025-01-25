Let's not forget the hilariously delusional narrative that Merab was "ducking" Umar

Sean Chowdhury said: hindsight is 20/20, at the time merab was raging at reporters and fans who asked about umar and merab weirdly talked about fighting figgy even though he didn't beat anyone as good as sandhagen like Umar. Merab proved he wasn't scared of umar and is a better fighter but let's not act like he wasn't behaving weirdly prior to taking the fight Click to expand...

Many of us understood merab just fine from the beginning and didn't call him a duck. Merab saying he didn't think umar deserved it after one ranked win is not weird -- if anything the unusual thing is giving a guy a title shot after one ranked win. Preferring to fight other guys who put more work in isn't that weird either, as Merab wanted to do things moreso off of merit, the way Merab himself did it. Yet he got labeled a duck just because many people saw unproven umar as some boogeyman and assumed merab did too. People didn't even try to understand merab.Asking to fight in March wasn't weird either considering it suited Merab's recovery timeline perfectly, but people just assumed a non Muslim that dives head first into ice must have known that umar couldn't fight in march, so it was considered an indirect duck from merab of course.Asking to fight in February was acceptable too, but apparently team khabib never wants to fight in Australia again. Somehow that was merab's problem, of course. Apparently if you don't fight umar exactly when umar wants, you're a duck.Then to top it off, once merab finally signed the dumb contract to fight on the challengers rigid schedule, some fans still called merab a duck going so far as saying that merab only accepted because news of umar having an arm injury (an injury from months prior) came out.The narrative of merab ducking was always stupid, even without hindsight.