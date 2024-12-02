Why are people so high on Umar

So why is Umar even ranked #2? The only ranked fighter he has beaten is Sandhagen... Merab is right about Umar having not done enough to get a title shot. Sandhagen is good but that's the only ranked opponent he has fought.



I see so much talk about Merab ducking him but in reality Umar has really not done enough.



Here's the list of ranked opponents Merab beat to get his title shot...

Dodson #12, Stamman #13, Moraes #6, Aldo #3, Yan #2, Cejudo #3...



Here's Umar's list..... Sandhagen #4..... So Umar was ranked #11 despite never fighting a ranked opponent and now is #2 after beating a guy who was ranked #4... UFC is clearly pushing the shit out of him.