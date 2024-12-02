Why are people so high on Umar

FlyingDeathKick

FlyingDeathKick

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
Dec 10, 2016
Messages
17,454
Reaction score
12,135
So why is Umar even ranked #2? The only ranked fighter he has beaten is Sandhagen... Merab is right about Umar having not done enough to get a title shot. Sandhagen is good but that's the only ranked opponent he has fought.

I see so much talk about Merab ducking him but in reality Umar has really not done enough.

Here's the list of ranked opponents Merab beat to get his title shot...
Dodson #12, Stamman #13, Moraes #6, Aldo #3, Yan #2, Cejudo #3...

Here's Umar's list..... Sandhagen #4..... So Umar was ranked #11 despite never fighting a ranked opponent and now is #2 after beating a guy who was ranked #4... UFC is clearly pushing the shit out of him.
 
You seem to be leaving out that Merab himself was the one who refused a title shot earlier because Sterling was champ. He also started out with back to back losses, and the Moraes win aged like milk, and all of his wins were complete snoozers.

Who was the murderer's row O'Malley went through to get his title shot? His only win over a top contender was a robbery split decision with 25/26 media scores for Yan, and a win over Kris Moutinho and a loss to Chito.
 
Last edited:
FlyingDeathKick said:
So why is Umar even ranked #2? The only ranked fighter he has beaten is Sandhagen... Merab is right about Umar having not done enough to get a title shot. Sandhagen is good but that's the only ranked opponent he has fought.

I see so much talk about Merab ducking him but in reality Umar has really not done enough.

Here's the list of ranked opponents Merab beat to get his title shot...
Dodson #12, Stamman #13, Moraes #6, Aldo #3, Yan #2, Cejudo #3...

Here's Umar's list..... Sandhagen #4..... So Umar was ranked #11 despite never fighting a ranked opponent and now is #2 after beating a guy who was ranked #4... UFC is clearly pushing the shit out of him.
Click to expand...

His striking, his wrestling, his ability to finish fights, fast paced fighter......
 
You know damn well Merab could have got his shot sooner if he was willing to fight Aljo
 
Nice try Merab, you still have to fight him <Wink2>
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

A
Merab will wipe the floor with Umar if they fight
2 3
Replies
59
Views
2K
Gregoire1
Gregoire1
RonDante
Figueiredo deserves a title shot more than Umar, and it’s not close
3 4 5
Replies
82
Views
2K
SamuraiBro
SamuraiBro
AmonTobin
Umar gets fast-tracked to title shot?
2 3 4
Replies
73
Views
3K
humdizzle
H
Goutfather
petr yan vs. umar nurmagodov
2 3
Replies
53
Views
1K
Goutfather
Goutfather

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,253,598
Messages
56,594,311
Members
175,300
Latest member
MMA FAN SINCE 2019

Share this page

Back
Top