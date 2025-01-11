For people who think Merab can beat Umar

What are you seeing that I'm not seing?
His only strength is the cardio/Wrestling/Pressure.
He is not going to outgrapple Umar, and Umar is going to pick him apart from the outside.
Merab has litereally NOTHING for Umar striking wise. The only way is the get to the inside and try to wrestle someone who has titanium wrestling skills.
We talk about cardio. But cardio is directly connected with your confidence. Once Merab lose the confidence behind the "how to break my opponent", I'm very curious to see how much his cardio is going to hold, while getting head/body kicked back and forth.
