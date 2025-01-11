For people who think Merab can beat Umar

He doesn't have to out grapple him or even take him down once. Remember what Merab did to Aldo and Yan. Even if he fails on a takedown attempt, he immediately goes to punch and clinch. He will push you against the fence and hit you with 10 rabbit punches, attempt a single leg, even if you stuff it he is punching you some more and back to pushing you against the fence. He chews up time, takes away from his opponent's offensive opportunities. Merab doesn't have to even hurt Umar or even take him down once. He will hold Umar against the fence and land more strikes every round. Merab is a master at this game plan. We have seen it so many times. He out works everyone. His cardio is some of the greatest we have ever seen in the sport. I know people that train with him and they say he trains all day. He is an animal and has built up legendary cardio