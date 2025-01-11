  • Xenforo Cloud upgraded our forum to XenForo version 2.3.4. This update has created styling issues to our current templates, this is just a temporary look. We will continue to work on clearing up these issues for the next few days and restore the site to its more familiar look, but please report any other issues you may experience so we can look into. Thanks for your patience and understanding.

For people who think Merab can beat Umar

What are you seeing that I'm not seing?

His only strength is the cardio/Wrestling/Pressure.
He is not going to outgrapple Umar, and Umar is going to pick him apart from the outside.

Merab has litereally NOTHING for Umar striking wise. The only way is the get to the inside and try to wrestle someone who has titanium wrestling skills.
We talk about cardio. But cardio is directly connected with your confidence. Once Merab lose the confidence behind the "how to break my opponent", I'm very curious to see how much his cardio is going to hold, while getting head/body kicked back and forth.
 
Merab knows that he is cooked bad <BakerNo>
 
More battle tested against tough opponents, gas tank, Umar hasn't done anything to let me know he is the better grappler for sure, Merab can negate some of his kicks with threat of takedown and round stealing.

Umar is the favorite but there is a path for Merab. Who is the best high pressure wrestler Umar has fought in MMA?
 
He doesn't have to out grapple him or even take him down once. Remember what Merab did to Aldo and Yan. Even if he fails on a takedown attempt, he immediately goes to punch and clinch. He will push you against the fence and hit you with 10 rabbit punches, attempt a single leg, even if you stuff it he is punching you some more and back to pushing you against the fence. He chews up time, takes away from his opponent's offensive opportunities. Merab doesn't have to even hurt Umar or even take him down once. He will hold Umar against the fence and land more strikes every round. Merab is a master at this game plan. We have seen it so many times. He out works everyone. His cardio is some of the greatest we have ever seen in the sport. I know people that train with him and they say he trains all day. He is an animal and has built up legendary cardio
 
