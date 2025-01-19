  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Umar hand injury

No one is talking about the fact it's the same hands he injured few months ago.

Umar and his team were the ones insisting to get this fight going even tho Umar had the injury, so of course there's a high chance something is going to happen in a title fight with that hand.

I'm surprise he didn't use many more kicks, and it's not like Umar has the best jab of the century.
I was the one thinking Merab would pick Merab apart from the outside (a bit like what we were seeing in the 1st round), but now the lack of humility of Umar is crazy.

"why you ayoiding me?? Am ganna show you why you ayoid me!!" "Am alwayz humble". Then show no props to Merab, but only talks about his hand injury.
 
No need for this thread you can talk about it in this one.

R

Thread 'For people who think Merab can beat Umar'

What are you seeing that I'm not seing?

His only strength is the cardio/Wrestling/Pressure.
He is not going to outgrapple Umar, and Umar is going to pick him apart from the outside.

Merab has litereally NOTHING for Umar striking wise. The only way is the get to the inside and try to wrestle someone who has titanium wrestling skills.
We talk about cardio. But cardio is directly connected with your confidence. Once Merab lose the confidence behind the "how to break my opponent", I'm very curious to see how much his cardio is going to hold, while getting head/body kicked back and forth.
