Umar hand injury

No one is talking about the fact it's the same hands he injured few months ago.



Umar and his team were the ones insisting to get this fight going even tho Umar had the injury, so of course there's a high chance something is going to happen in a title fight with that hand.



I'm surprise he didn't use many more kicks, and it's not like Umar has the best jab of the century.

I was the one thinking Merab would pick Merab apart from the outside (a bit like what we were seeing in the 1st round), but now the lack of humility of Umar is crazy.



"why you ayoiding me?? Am ganna show you why you ayoid me!!" "Am alwayz humble". Then show no props to Merab, but only talks about his hand injury.