How would you rank the Caucasus fighters from best to worst?

My ranking would be something like
1. Islam - p4p #1, ended charles and volk's 12 and 11 fight winstreaks, finishing top 10 contenders in his division in 1 round
2. Merab - Dominated Yan, Omalley, beat umar, cleared out his division
3. Khamzat - Made a former MW champ look easy
4. Umar - Beat Sandhagen and gave merab his toughest fight
5. Arman Tsarukyan- Beat Oliveira
6. Magomed Ankalaev - Long unbeaten streak, went to a draw with Jan but has looked a step above other contenders like rakic, volkan, krylov
7. Movsar Evloev - Has scraped by Aljo and Allen but still impressive overall
8. Usman Nurmagomedov(dropped a few spots after nearly losing to Hughes)
9. Tagir - Mostly unimpressive
I didn't include Ilia since I don't know if he counts as one of these guys but I would have ranked him at 1 or 2 if I did include him
 
I would have merab above everyone. I think his resume is better then islams.
better resume but also a decision merchant, doesn't finish any of his opponents which makes it hard to put him as #1
Yeah i mean I agree with excitement for sure. But winning fight after fight by wide margins is still impressive.
 
I'm really torn on Merab's fighting style.

His activity level and durability is really something, but he actively works to take the fight out of the fight, esp in the Omalley fight
 
His fights with Yan and Umar were really good though even if theres no hope for a finish ever
 
I'm really torn on Merab's fighting style.

His activity level and durability is really something, but he actively works to take the fight out of the fight, esp in the Omalley fight
me too, sometimes he pisses me off with the way he stalls against omalley and aldo but in the petr yan and umar fights his level of cardio and pace made it entertaining to watch. He's a mixed bag when it comes to boring and fun fights
 
