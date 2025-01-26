How would you rank the Caucasus fighters from best to worst?

My ranking would be something like

1. Islam - p4p #1, ended charles and volk's 12 and 11 fight winstreaks, finishing top 10 contenders in his division in 1 round

2. Merab - Dominated Yan, Omalley, beat umar, cleared out his division

3. Khamzat - Made a former MW champ look easy

4. Umar - Beat Sandhagen and gave merab his toughest fight

5. Arman Tsarukyan- Beat Oliveira

6. Magomed Ankalaev - Long unbeaten streak, went to a draw with Jan but has looked a step above other contenders like rakic, volkan, krylov

7. Movsar Evloev - Has scraped by Aljo and Allen but still impressive overall

8. Usman Nurmagomedov(dropped a few spots after nearly losing to Hughes)

9. Tagir - Mostly unimpressive

I didn't include Ilia since I don't know if he counts as one of these guys but I would have ranked him at 1 or 2 if I did include him