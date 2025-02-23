Weird observation came to me last night: somehow the talent in MMA has been declining?

You have some exceptions like Ilia, Khamzat, Aspinall, and Islam (although he is really of the past generation, he's been in the UFC at least a decade) of course, but for pretty much most divisions the talent level seems to have gone down. You have old vets like Font and Cannonier still kicking the shit out of the new generation.



For most of the champs, it's hard to imagine them being champs in other eras.



The HW division, if old era fighter Jones didn't move up, is horrendous aside from Aspinall and Gane (and Gane has massive weaknesses in his game). Even solid fighters like Blaydes, I think would lose to someone like Travis Browne who had excellent TDD and KO power. The HW division was much deeper years ago.



Pereira is an elite striker in any era but couldn't compete with Jones and Cormier, and probably not even with Phil Davis honestly....Him vs the Corey Andersons and Baders I'll give Poatan the benefit of the doubt because he has the champion mentality compared to those guys and probably finds a way to KO them, but they are dangerous tough fights. Old Man versions of Jan and Glover were champs recently when they were both getting handled by Gus not long ago.



Prime Weidman probably dominates DDP as he has shit TDD and Weidman wasn't just your typical wrestler with good takedowns, he was amazing from top position and overall grappling. Prime Jacare same thing.



Belal vs prime Usman would be in trouble. GSP, Hendricks too....



Islam is elite in any era I think, a lot of people would argue Khabib would beat him but I'm not so sure about that, but even if he could, Islam is favored against everyone else.



Ilia is elite in any era.



Merab is top tier in any era but probably loses to prime Cejudo. Prime TJ would be a huge problem, Cruz, even Cogar back in the day. Way past prime TJ was still able to beat Sandhagen....but I would say that 135 is one of the divisions that is doing very well with newer talent, Umar, Merab, Yan, Sandhagen, maybe Omalley (if he can deal with legit wrestling consistently), are up there in any era.



I don't know much about 125 to be honest so I won't even comment on that.



WMMA has improved with champs like Weili and Valentina from the days of Rousey and Carano but they've been around for a while, and Cyborg and Nunes are old generation fighters....



And yeah it looks like I'm just cherry picking bad matchups with greats from the past, but like I said even the depth seems worse lately with old declined vets beating up on up and comers.



I guess it just seems bizarre because for so long the talent and depth was going up noticeably, and it felt like only the elite fighters of yesteryear could compete in the modern game. You no longer had guys like Patrick Cote or something getting title shots. But seems like we hit a plateau and now even a decline in some divisions.