  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Best 5 in a row wins ever?

Usssssyyyy

Usssssyyyy

Green Belt
@Green
Joined
Oct 9, 2016
Messages
967
Reaction score
267
Merab doesn’t get the credit he deserves & I think he’s undoubtedly the bantamweight goat. Look at these names bro in his last 5,

Aldo, Yan, Cejudo, O’ Malley, Umar

That surely has to be the best 5 wins in a row any fighter has ever had? I’ve been trying to think of a fighter that’s had a better 5 in a row than this but can’t think of anyone.
 
Most importantly they were clear victories and not contraversial decisions.
 
Yes. I dont really like him as a fighter but there's no doubt he's the best ever at 135. I can't see anyone beating him anytime soon.
 
And he looked like he could go another five rounds after each W.
Insanity.
 
He could have beat them all in one night if he wanted to. Literal machine.
 
Cejudo: Pettis, Mighty Mouse, Dillashaw, Moraes, Cruz
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

big franklin
I'm a fan of Merab.
Replies
11
Views
190
Gilday
Gilday
svmr_db
  • Poll Poll
Media Belal Muhammad won 5 fights in a row as the betting underdog - how many times did you pick him to win?
2
Replies
37
Views
1K
sonhow
sonhow
DanDragon Machi
How do you rank BW all time?
2 3
Replies
46
Views
1K
SportsGuyCorey
S

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,256,664
Messages
56,788,508
Members
175,408
Latest member
bigfootsbreath

Share this page

Back
Top