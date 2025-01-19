Best 5 in a row wins ever?

Usssssyyyy
Merab doesn’t get the credit he deserves & I think he’s undoubtedly the bantamweight goat. Look at these names bro in his last 5,
Aldo, Yan, Cejudo, O’ Malley, Umar
That surely has to be the best 5 wins in a row any fighter has ever had? I’ve been trying to think of a fighter that’s had a better 5 in a row than this but can’t think of anyone.
