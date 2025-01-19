Merab is the greatest bad fighter of all time

Calling him the greatest bad fighter & probably the greatest decision fighter of all time is not meant as an insult, it's a testament to his fight IQ.



He is the only All Time Great (BW Goat) fighter in history who doesnt even have a single elite skillset in his armour.



I don't consider Merabs wrestling elite as he can hardly control his opponents & fails takedowns more often than not.



All that said he has an extremely high fight IQ and the most incredible gastank in combat sports history.



All Merab has done over the last few years is a vast improvement in his footwork & has learned how to effectively come inside & go outside range without getting hurt. The reason he is an incredible point fighter is that he knows he has nothing to finish his opponents, so to make sure that his wins look dominant he has started doing goofy shit in his fights to get a reaction of the crowd and sway the judges on his side.



Taunting or emoting on opponents is not something new but there's a huge difference in Max Holloway doing it to Kattar while standing in front of him, DP doing it to Islam or O'Malley doing dribbling gestures while battering a plumbers face compared to Merab doing it to Cejudo, O'Malley & Umar while literally walking backwards and failing over 20 takedowns. Again this is a testament to his intelligence that he knows how to sway opinions and get the judges on his side. Both O'Malley & more so Umar fights were extremely close, what clearly won it for Merab was him clowning both of them even though he did no damage whatsoever.



Again, this might sound like an insult but Merabs cardio is literally the only incredible thing about his fighting style and cardio is not a skillset.



Merab is undoubtedly the BW Goat & arguably the top 10 fighters of all time, achieving this without an elite skillset in the UFC is one of the most incredible achievements in the history of the sport.



Off topic: someone billionaire need to pull Merab to a lab and find out how he gets his cardio because I have never witnessed anything like it in my lifetime.