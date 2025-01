no because as much as omalley has power he is a backfoot countering fighter who merab can just pressure and take down. You need a wrestling base like Umar to stuff takedowns in the first 3 rounds before you gas in order to have a chance. Umar lost but I gave him the first 2 rounds so Umar with 1 more round of cardio could have barely won that fight 48-47. I would pick Merab in a rematch against Umar but Umar has the best chance to do it